Pro-abortion Democrat Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi reportedly dodged a question on whether a 15-week unborn baby is already a human being during her weekly press conference.

Faithwire reported that CNS News reporter Julia Johnson asked Pelosi on the matter in line with the upcoming United States Supreme Court hearing for the case of the Mississippi law banning 15-week pregnancies from abortion.

"Let me just say that I'm a big supporter of Roe vs. Wade. I am a mother of five children in six years. I think I have some standing on this issue as to respecting a woman's right to choose," Pelosi said in response.

Johnson retweeted a video of the press conference in her account last Friday while pointing out how Pelosi was evading her question. The video actually garnered 446.6K views as of writing time.

"Not sure if y'all saw this yet, but that's Pelosi absolutely dodging my question," Johnson said.