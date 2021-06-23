Christian apologist Ken Ham dismisses the notion that extraterrestrial life may explain the unexplained UFOs seen by military aircraft, saying the Bible doesn't support it.

As part of a discussion about an unidentified flying objects (UFO) report that will be released soon, Ham, the founder and CEO of the apologetics organization Answers in Genesis, wrote on his blog that people shouldn't be "fooled by the hype."

"When you start with God's Word, you can confidently say there are no intelligent beings on other planets. You see, God formed earth to be inhabited (Isaiah 45:18)-not Mars, Venus, or some other far-flung planet," he said.

"Also, when Adam sinned, his sin affected all of creation (Romans 8:22). Jesus came as the last Adam to save those of Adam's race who will repent and believe. If there were intelligent aliens out there, they would suffer the effects of sin but couldn't be saved because Christ died for mankind, not for aliens (1 Peter 3:18; Hebrews 9:27-28, 10:10). So, theologically, we know that aliens can't (and don't) exist."

He reasoned that although the Pentagon report may include some mysteries, it will not contain substantial proof of the existence of aliens as they define it.

"Secularists who reject God and believe in naturalistic evolution very much want intelligent life to be found elsewhere in the universe as they believe that will vindicate their religion of evolution! But they won't find it: it's not there to find," he maintained.

During an episode of Answers News for June 21 titled "Will UFO Save Evolution," Ham said that a secularist had cited him in an article stating that the apologist thinks there may be life on other planets. He went on to clarify that his comments had been taken out of context.

In response to the question, 'Do you believe in life and space?', he said that "if you look at the Bible from the perspective of animal or plant life, the Bible does not say whether or not there is animal and plant life in outer space, so I can't quote a Bible verse to say there isn't. But I said, 'I suspect not because of what the Bible says about the earth and the earth was made for life to be inhabited and so on.... As far as intelligent life in outer space, I would say absolutely not from a perspective of understanding the gospel.'"

Back in 2014, Ham expressed his dissatisfaction with NASA's efforts to hunt for extraterrestrial life. As of that time, Ham opined that worldly scientists or "Old Earth" scientists could not accept that the Earth and mankind are unique, as the Bible teaches.

It begins and ends in the Scripture

As an apologist for God's Kingdom, Ham had a consistent approach to dealing with complex issues by referring to Scripture. Similarly to what he did in response to the UFO claim, he has used his theological knowledge to address some of today's most pressing issues of equality, the notion that babies may be born racists, and the drive to embrace the legitimacy of rejecting "creationism" in favor of "evolution."