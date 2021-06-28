Christian groups joined their efforts in bringing comfort to the victims of the tragic Surfside, Florida building collapse.

The Christian Post said that a group of Christians that include the Billy Graham Rapid Response Team are providing comfort to the families of the 150 missing people from the Florida Champlain Towers Condo collapse as search and rescue operations are still ongoing due to it.

According to reports as fo writing time, nine people have already died from the incident that happened last Thursday morning while five people have been rescued from the debris of what once was the south tower of the condominium.

Of the five three have already been identified as 54-year-old Stacie Fang, 79-year-old Gladys Lozano, and 83-year-old Anthony Lozano. The fifth body was pulled out three days after the incident. Tenants are said to be from South America, Israel, Orthodox Jews from Russia, a retired teacher from Miami and his wife, as well as, the sister of the first lady of Paraguay and the parents of a rescued child are said to be among those still missing.

Local Catholic Clergy are scheduled to provide spiritual assistance by holding Masses for those affected while the chaplains and counselors from the Billy Graham Rapid Response Team are attending to their trauma debriefing. Evangelist Franklin Graham actually immediately requested for prayers when the 12-story, fully-occupied condominium collapsed. Allegedly the 1981-constructed building collapsed due to the poor upkeep of its administrators.

"Pray for the family members of those who lived in the building waiting to hear if their loved ones are safe or not," Graham said on Thursday.

Graham posted on Saturday updates on the rescue operations and continued to ask for prayers for it and for the families of the missing people.

"Rescuers at the condominium collapse near Miami are working 24/7 to find survivors and victims--4 people are confirmed dead and 159 are still unaccounted for. They are using dogs, cameras, sonar, hammers, picks, heavy equipment--anything they can, as the clock ticks," he said.

"Rescuers are risking their own lives working below ground and some are being hit by falling debris," he added. "Let's lift these workers up in prayer, asking God to help and protect them. Also pray for every missing person and their family members awaiting word. This catastrophe has devastated so many."

Other religious organizations like the all-male group Legendarios provided for the physical needs of the affected and the responders through food and beverages along with prayers. The organization has expressed their desire to "cry with those who cry" and have called on the public through its Facebook page to "unite and pray" for strength in the face of the tragedy as a means to give comfort to the families.

"There are times so hard that sometimes we have left is to CRY WITH THOSE WHO CRY, although our desire is to fill with comfort words of encouragement, there are moments that our hugs, hear them and be there present is what we can share, I ask them to all our friends around the world, legendary and not legendary may we close our eyes where we are and raise a prayer to our Lord for every family going through this tragedy. #surfsidebuildingcollapse #miami #pray LET'S UNITE AND PRAY WITH FAITH AND STRENGTH," Legendarios said on Saturday.

The Christian Post quoted Legendarios member Mauricio Jaramillo in saying that members of their group are on site to talk to people and to pray with them. Jaramillo raised that the "community has come together in tremendous ways" because of the tragic incident.

In addition, local groups like the Shul of Bal Harbour have launched an online fundraiser for the "apparent needs" of the community that was shaken "to its core" and in need of "efforts to raise financial support."

Local establishments and community foundations have also come together and launched Support Surfside "for those impacted by the devastating building collapse" that included Coral Gables Community Foundation, The Miami Foundation, Miami Heat Charitable Fund, Club Internacional De Futbol, and Mercedes-Benz of Coral Gables.