Following the backlash that erupted following the release of his new hilarious song, which has since been removed from all platforms, Christian singer Matthew West responded and explained that it's only meant for fun, and not what people think it is.

Taking into consideration the opinion of his followers, West's funny song "Modest is Hottest" was scrubbed from all websites, Christian News Now reported.

In an Instagram post, the singer explained that the track was supposed to make fun of himself, being a protective father, but never expected that people's reactions were in contrary to his intention.

"I'm blessed to be the father of two amazing daughters. I wrote a song poking fun at myself for being an over-protective dad and my family thought it was funny. The song was created as satire, and I realize that some people did not receive it as it was intended. I've taken the feedback to heart. The last thing I want is to distract from the real reason why I make music: to spread a message of hope and love to the world. Proud #girldad," he wrote.

One commenter reportedly questioned about his daughters' feelings over the song, saying that it tells them boys only want their bodies, not their personality or love for the Lord.

"This is triggering for me. Purity/modesty culture is toxic in so many ways," another person stated.

A Tiktok user even called it a misogyny.

Todd Benkert, an Indiana Baptist pastor, also criticized the song.

"I hope whoever decided showing "modest is hottest" in our Nashville gathering is paying attention to the pushback - we're done with purity culture," Benkert tweeted.

In a Baptist Standard article, Joshua Sharp, a writer and Bible teacher, shared the sentiments of the critics.

Citing 1 Timothy 2:9, Sharp explained that the verse does not tackle the "sexually provocative clothing" but about flaunting "elaborate hairstyles, jewelry and fancy clothes" which served as wealthy women's status symbols.

Moreover, he said that the passage merely promotes humility and simplicity "over against obnoxious and prideful displays of wealth."

The writer went on to say that modesty does not have a "universally agreed-upon standard" since there are types of clothing that are "stumbling block[s]" to others but are considered "totally innocent by most Christians," adding that modesty "is in the eye of the beholder."

The Bible teacher also mentioned about Jesus' understanding on the relationship between modesty and lust. In Sermon on the Mount, he pointed out that Jesus placed the responsibility on the person committing lust rather than on the individual being lusted.

In conclusion, he declared that women "should not be stuck in perpetual self-consciousness and shame" over the way they dress.

"While we should not tempt one another deliberately into sexual sin, we also should not uphold unbiblical and sexist standards of 'modesty,'" Sharp further stated.

Some of West's followers, on the other hand, expressed their support.

"Anyone who knows you, your family, and your music, knows that you have a heart for Jesus and the church and people. @matthewjwest I want to thank you for your ministry and for your humor. We love the song! And we love you!" Casting Crowns' Mark Hall commented.

In a Twitter post, Jeremy Faison, a Tennessee representative and worship leader in his local church, agreed with the composer and even tagged one of his children, telling her to "recognize the wisdom" in the song.

West's own wife also replied to his post, sharing her appreciation of her husband.

"You're the best father to our girls and husband. Let's get back to focusing on what matters most. Love you!" Emily wrote.