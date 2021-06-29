President Joe Biden's appointee for the Bureau of Land Management, Tracy Stone-Manning, reportedly advocates for population control and thinks kids are nothing but "environmental hazards."

Breitbart revealed that Stone-Manning called children as an "environmental hazard" in her 1992 graduate thesis, "Into The Heart Of The Beast: A Case For Environmental Advertising," that was used by the University of Montana as "environmental education" for its recommendations on public policy.

Breitbart highlighted that the thesis advocated that the U.S. population growth should be slowed down through an advertising campaign on decreasing procreation among Americans. Stone-Manning said in the thesis that the fewer people were the better for the planet.

Stone-Manning, a currently the National Wildlife Federation Senior Advisor for Conservation Policy, even made a sample poster for the advertising campaign in the thesis that presented a shirtless child with the question, "Can you spot the environmental hazard in this photo?" and the answer being the "cute baby."

"That's right, it's the cute baby. Americans believe that overpopulation is only a problem somewhere else in the world. But it's a problem here too. The earth is only so big, and we can tap into it only so often. In America, we tap in often and hard. We breed more than any other industrialized nation. At the same time, we suck up one-third of the world's energy," the advertising compaign's copy read.

The ad also cited that, at that time, the average consumption of energy for each American equates to "3 Japanese, 13 Chinese, and 499 Ethiopians." It pointed out that overpopulation is the root cause of the energy problem in the world and the solution is not to have children at all.

"When we overpopulate, the earth notices it more. Stop at two. It could be the best thing you do for the planet," it stressed.

Fox News, on the other hand, reported on Stone-Manning's explanation on the thesis as a means for people to think on their "family planning choices." Stone-Manning echoed the same ideology in a television ad script she previously made that only "smart people" living in a country with no population problems "should be the people having kids."

"The point is a simple one. Harshly, the ads say that the earth can't afford Americans. More softly, they ask people to think about how their family planning choices affect the planet," Stone-Manning said.

Fox News said Stone-Manning has been involved in a 1980 Idaho "tree spiking incident" and has been linked to ecoterrorists in the past. Breitbart explained that tree spiking is a tactic that can injure or kill loggers because a metal or ceramic rod is inserted into the trunk so they can't be safely cut down. It is a tactic often used to halt the sale of timber.

When interviewed in the Senate in line with her appointment, Stone-Manning testified that she was never investigated on for the 1980 case. But Fox News said she was actually granted immunity for her testimony on it, contradicting what she said.

In line with the inconsistency of her statements, Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources Ranking Member Wyoming Senator John Barrasso has recommended that Biden withdraw her nomination.

"It's clear that Ms. Stone-Manning was intentionally trying to deceive the Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources. She told the committee she had never been the subject of an investigation and yet complained about being investigated in the press. President Biden should withdraw her nomination," Barasso said.