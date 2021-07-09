House Judiciary Republicans have unveiled a plan to give people, especially conservatives, the power to fight back against Big Tech censorship.

The Blaze reported that the plan was unveiled on Tuesday through a news release from the House Judiciary Republicans on an agenda that will hold Big Tech "accountable" for censoring conservatives. The "agenda" is meant to strengthen the six bills on anti-trust that were approved recently by both Democrats and Republicans against Big Tech censorship.

As per the House Judiciary Republicans, the plan involves an agenda that follows a framework meant to "speed up and strengthen antitrust enforcement, hold Big Tech accountable for its censorship, and increase transparency around Big Tech's decisions."

"Our plan accelerates overdue antitrust scrutiny. The laws currently on the books can and should be used to break up Big Tech," the Republicans said in the news release.

"An important step is to speed up this process and incentivize robust challenges to the dominance of the tech platforms," they added.

The Republicans specified that this would be attained through "expedited trial court consideration," "direct appeal to the Supreme Court," and "empower state attorneys general," which means fast-tracking the filing and the actual process of hearing lawsuits against Big Tech censorship.

Similarly, the framework includes holding Big Tech "to legal accountability" through "a cause of action to empower Americans," "overhauling Big Tech's liability shield," and "consolidated antitrust enforcement authority."

"This proposal would create a statutory basis for Americans to directly challenge Big Tech in court for its censorship and silencing of conservatives," the Republicans continued.

This they intend to do by ensuring "that any content moderation decisions are done" by Big Tech companies "in good faith, based on objectively reasonable criteria, and in accord with particularized rules" and by consolidating "antitrust enforcement within the Department of Justice so that it is more effective and accountable."

"Big Tech's content moderation decisions can be imposed summarily and with little justification," the Republicans stressed. "This proposal will require that for large platforms, content moderation decisions and censorship must be listed, with specificity and particularity, on a publicly available website. A platform's failure to do so would result in a massive fine."

Republicans have already raised alarms the past months on the growing power of Big Tech companies to censor people arbitrarily, brought by the onslaught of the November elections.

Republicans were first to raise the matter after many conservatives were deplatformed in social media -former President Donald Trump being the first- due to posts on election integrity and conservative ideology. Conservatives were the main target of Big Tech censorship and were the ones mainly affected by the issue.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott was the first to come out with legislation that "protects conservative speech" against Big Tech censorship in March, followed by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis in May through a legislation that "empowers" citizens against the said companies' abuses.

While Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas have raised the need last April to undertake a legal action against Big Tech censorship, which has only become a recent reality through the class action lawsuit filed by Trump last Wednesday.

Some Democrats, on the other hand, want increased Big Tech censorship following the continued spread of conservative posts, which they labeled as "misinformation and extremism." It's worth noting that Christians and conservatives are now labeled by the Left and mainstream media as "extremists."

Those who want increased censorship, such as Ohio Democrat Rep. Mike Doyle, said in March that Big Tech companies "haven't done enough to rid the internet of voices that don't totally go along with governments' views."