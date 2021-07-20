Monty Williams, the coach of the Phoenix Suns, revealed to reporters that studying the Bible with his family was his key to staying calm throughout the NBA playoffs.

According to Christian Headlines, a reporter asked Williams at a press conference what he had done personally to remain calm in such a stressful atmosphere.

Williams responds by saying that when he's not coaching, he likes to spend time at home with his family. He then broached the topic of his religious beliefs.

"We have devos - devotionals - at night where we walk, where we read a Bible verse and we talk about the Lord and His impact on our lives and what He's done for us," said Williams.

"And it's been really cool to talk to my children about the stresses and fears, and all the stuff that I've gone through the last two months. Because they look at me as big as I am, you know, in a certain way, and I think it's cool, especially with my boys, to teach them it's OK to be fearful, but not let those fears stop you," he continued.

"The conversations with my kids the last few weeks have been really really cool, so that's probably the most enjoyable thing I do that allows me to get away from this a little bit," Williams added.

Williams reportedly spoke about his faith in an interview with ESPN's Scott Van Pelt after the Suns advanced to the NBA Finals.

Christian Headlines noted that Williams has been vocal about his Christian faith in conversations with the media throughout his career. As a result of his efforts, the Phoenix Suns have reached the NBA Finals for the first time since 1993.

Sports Spectrum also quoted him as saying, "I expressed from the time I got the job in Phoenix, and to every new player that comes to our program, the essence of my coaching is to serve. As a believer in Christ, that's what I'm here for. And I tell them all the time, if I get on you, I'm not calling you out, I'm calling you up."

According to Faith Driven Athlete, Monty Williams earned an NBA championship while working as an intern on the coaching staff of the San Antonio Spurs. As a coach, he has worked with the Portland Trailblazers, New Orleans Pelicans, Oklahoma City Thunder, and Phoenix Suns. In 2016, Williams served as an assistant coach for the U.S. national team.

His wife, Ingrid Williams died on February 10, 2016 from injuries sustained in a vehicle accident, leaving Monty and their five children behind. Monty has depended on his faith in God to support him and his family through this ordeal. In everything, he constantly serves as a reminder that "God is good."

"We didn't lose her," Williams said during his wife's funeral. "When you lose something, you can't find it. I know exactly where my wife is."

He has also reportedly extended forgiveness to the driver of the car that crashed and killed his wife.