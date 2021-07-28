Justin Bieber led a worship concert during a charity event in California.

Christian singer Kari Jobe, who was one of the performers, shared that the presence of God was immensely felt during the concert, The Christian Post reported.

After the 1DayLA charity event that took place in Los Angeles on July 18 to 24, the volunteers were treated to "The Freedom Experience" concert on Saturday at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Hosted by entertainment journalist Jason Kennedy, the event featured a number of other famous Christian artists, including Chandler Moore, Tori Kelly, Chance the Rapper, Jaden Smith, among others.

Bieber, Jobe and her husband Cody Carnes performed "The Blessing."

Several pastors were also present, such as Henry Seeley from The Belonging Co. in Nashville, Robert Madu of Trinity Church in Texas and Judah Smith of ChurcHome, who ministered during the night.

Jobe reportedly shared clips of the concert, as well as Bieber's comments, on social media but appeared to have already been deleted. However, she did post some updates prior to the event, expressing her excitement.

"So excited to join @1DayLA & The Freedom Experience with @justinbieber at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on July 24th‬!!" she said on July 2.‬‬‬‬

"THIS SATURDAY, let's make history together! We're going to bless the city of Los Angeles and pour God's love into the community, then celebrate together at The Freedom Experience featuring @justinbieber at Sofi Stadium! There's still time to sign up at 1DayLA.com!!!" she wrote, four days before the event.

Kelly also shared a series of images and videos on her social media account.

"[W]hat an incredible night filled with so much love!! [T]hank you to @1dayLA & the thousands of volunteers who went & served this city. [T]hank you to the entire crew who made this event possible!" she captioned the post.

The singer-songwriter went on to say that she felt honored "to share the stage" with her fellow artists.

Bieber, on the other hand, posted photos of the concert on Instagram.

Conor McGregor, the Irish mixed martial artist, attended the event. He brought his family with him, including his fiancée, sister and children.

He also shared some of their pictures on Instagram.

Bieber and McGregor are reportedly long-time friends, following the singer's show of support for the latter numerous times since 2018. They were even seen hanging out at Bieber's home, which McGregor posted on social media.

The 1DayLA was held to show hope to the community "by organizing city beautification projects, back-to-school events, free medical clinics, homeless assistance, and aid distribution."

Dominic Russo, one of the event organizers, said that the movement aims to impact the county during this time of crisis.

"In the wake of a sustained season of crisis and isolation, people desperately need authentic expressions of hope, help, and love. This will be an unforgettable opportunity to celebrate and dynamically impact communities across Los Angeles," Russo stated.