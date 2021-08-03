James Dobson, the founder of the James Dobson Family Institute and chief of FamilyTalk radio programs recently spoke out against critical race theory and how Democratic leaders are pushing for it to be taught in classrooms. Dobson, who is a five-time presidential adviser on family issues and an author of numbers books, alleges that the Democrats are out to get vulnerable children and expose them to concepts of racism.

In his most recent newsletter, Dobson argued that the Biden administration's Department of Education created a proposal to fund education contractors who promote "racially, ethnically, culturally, and linguistically responsive teaching and learning practices." If the measure becomes law, the education Department will 'prioritize social studies curriculum that teaches students about "systemic marginalization, biases, inequities, and discriminatory policy and practice in American history.'"

Dobson warned that under this proposal, "our government will pay educators to brainwash your children with unabashed CRT-laced propaganda." He argued that the critical race theory agenda is driven by a "godless, Marxist worldview" that interprets history and life through a "radical racial lens" that segregates people into the "oppressed" and the "oppressors," which he believes is the exact opposite of Christianity.

According to WND, Dobson added that CRT was designed to "fracture us as a nation and teach our children to hate and distrust one another" and to "despise America, its founding fathers, its Constitution, and the republic framework of our governance." This, he believes, alongside "LGBTQ ideology, transgender teachings, and other Leftist concepts" are the "greatest threat to the institution of the family in the history of this nation."

Dobson decried that CRT is "teaching our youngest kids to hate themselves and the nation they call home" and "stripping away a child's inherent and God-given self-worth and spewing hatred in its place."

He argued that in a recent survey by the Center for the Study of Partisanship and Ideology, only 6% of Republicans were found to be in favor of CRT, while 86% of Democrats were in favor of it. But Americans tend to be slightly divided, with 58% admitting to be unsupportive of it.

But more and more states are moving to ban critical race theory despite Democrats pushing to brainwash children with propaganda. In North Carolina, the Craven County Board of Commissioners recently concluded a discussion to debate teaching critical race theory in its public schools. Following a 2.5-hour long debate, the commissioners voted 5 to 2 for a resolution against teaching critical race theory in Craven County Schools, WNCT9 reported.

Board member George Liner brought the amendment to the board. It was in support of North Carolina's House Bill 324, which bans divisive theories such as critical race theory from being taught in public schools across the state.

"My problem with CRT is this history or is this an interpretation of history," Commissioner Etteinne Mitchell explained. "I'm all for teaching facts, how we interpret the facts is a different issue and theory has a tendency to become reality."