Following the mainstream media's smearing of his reputation, Dr. Vladimir Zelenko, a long-time medical practitioner in Monroe, New York, appeared before the Israeli Rabbinic Court to explain his findings.

In a video published on Rumble on August 4, Dr. Zelenko spoke before the rabbinical court to comment on the subject of COVID-19 vaccines.

Dr. Zelenko, a board-certified family physician with more than two decades of expertise, was embroiled in a national controversy last year for advocating the use of hydroxychloroquine as part of a medication cocktail to combat coronavirus. This became known as the "Zelenko Protocol," which reportedly improved COVID-19 survival rates.

He began with his assessment of the COVID-19 approach, which he described as "basically keeping people out of the hospital."

Because he was aware that he was addressing a Jewish audience, he made it clear that vaccination of children is equivalent to child sacrifice.

"Let me explain. Anytime you evaluate any therapeutic, you need to look at it from three perspectives. Is it safe? Does it work? And do you need it? Just because you have a capability doesn't mean that you have to use it," he said.

He then cited the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) data for children under the age of 18 who are healthy, in which the survival rate is 99.9% with no treatment. Following this reasoning, he believes that similar to one doctor's assessment by the name of Dr. Uden, the number of children dying from vaccination would be much greater.

"And if you have a demographic that has no risk of dying from an illness, why would you inject them with a poison?" he reasoned.

He also pointed out the fact that while Israel and the Seychelles- an island nation in the Indian Ocean-had 80% of their citizens vaccinated, both nations are now suffering from a Delta variant outbreak.

"So let me ask you a question," he continued, "If you're vaccinated, if you're the majority of your population, why are you still having an outbreak? That's number one. Number two, why would you even give a third shot of the same stuff that didn't work the first two times?"

When it comes to the safety of vaccines, Dr. Zelenko explained that there are three levels of "safety" or mortality that need to be considered, namely "acute, sub-acute, and long-term acute."

Defining "acute" as "from injection to three months," Dr. Zelenko said blood clots have so far been recorded as a side effect of the shots. He explains that when a person is injected with the vaccines, the body turns into a spike factory, generating billions of spikes that travel to the "endothelium," damaging blood cells and causing blood clots.

He went on to explain that if it occurs in the heart, it is likely to result in a heart attack, and if it happens in the brain, it may result in a stroke.

"So, we're seeing the number one cause of death in the short term, is from blood clots, and most of it is happening within the first three, four days," he said.

Other concerns he raised were inflammation in the hearts of children and young people, as well as a miscarriage rate in the first trimester of pregnant women who had been vaccinated based on a preliminary data he cited as from the New England Journal of Medicine.

On the "sub-acute" level, Dr. Zelenko said that many of the animals used in the vaccination experiments died. They initially reacted well in terms of antibody production when tested, but after the virus was immunized, a significant proportion of these animals died. After an investigation, it was discovered that their own immune system had killed them, a condition known as "antibody dependent enhancement, pathogenic priming, or paradoxical immune enhancement."

"And so, the risk of a reaction in human beings, which happens later has not been ruled out," he said. "So, my question is, 'why would I vaccinate someone with a potentially destructive lethal substance without ruling that out first?'"

After explaining that, Zelenko lamented the fact that Israel had become the world's largest laboratory.

Concerning the long-term effects, he said that there is conclusive evidence that the vaccines disrupt fertility by impairing ovarian function and lowering sperm count. There is also an increased risk of auto-immune disorders and cancer.

All of the above were accompanied by evidence that Dr. Zelenko said he would submit to the rabbinic court. As of the time of publication, none of these documents are still available online.

"This is World War III."

Speaking for the Jewish people's wellbeing, Dr. Zelenko urged the court to place their countrymen's interests above politics.

"I risked my life, my career, my financial life, my reputation, my.. almost.. my family. Everything just to sit here," he said.

He concluded his presentation by saying, "There is no need for this vaccine," particularly for children and young people, who, according to CDC statistics, have a 99% probability of recovering if infected.

"Naturally induced immunity is a billion times more effective than artificially induced immunity through vaccines. So why, why would I vaccinate someone with a poisoned death shot that makes inferior or dangerous antibodies when I already have healthy antibodies?" he argued.

Dr. Zelenko also cast shade at famous "global leaders," such as Bill Gates, who claimed last year that 7 billion people needed to be vaccinated.

"So wake up! This is World War 3. This is a level of malfeasance and malevolence that we have not seen probably in the history of humanity," he said.

"And I really believe that God is testing every human being," he continued. "Here's the test. 'Are you going to bow down to me? Are you going to ask for your protection from me? Are you going to take your fears and asked me to help? Or are you going to run to the others who are on the table for the vaccine of your governments of despots and tyrants?'"