The American Bible Society (ABS) revealed that only a small fraction of the young people today are reading the Bible regularly and thus, coupled with the high level of stress caused by the pandemic, the church has to reach out to traumatized people through "Bible-centered ministry."

According to The Christian Post, the findings are based on ABS' report released this month. The survey was conducted on Jan. 4 to 29, consisting of participants of 3,354 adults or individuals ages 18 and up, as well as 91 young people or those in 15 to 17 age group.

The study divided the Gen Z into two groups, wherein respondents with ages 15 to 17 are referred to as "Gen Z youth," while participants who are in ages 18 to 24 are labeled as "Gen Z adults."

The research found that while 34% are Bible users, merely 9% of the Gen Z youth are categorized as "Scripture Engaged" and 47% are "Bible Disengaged." For Gen Z adults, 43% are identified as Bible users and only 14% are engaged with the Bible. Millennials were also gauged, wherein 49% are Bible users but merely 23% are committed to reading the Bible.

18% of the Gen Z stated that the Bible "brings [them] closer to God," while 15% said that they read the Scripture because they are "supposed to" and 14% shared that it is part of their studies in school.

In gauging mental health, the study found that the pandemic has impacted the younger generation more than the older ones.

"Though older generations are particularly vulnerable to the physical impacts of COVID-19, Gen Z has the highest stress scores," the report noted.

Moreover, researchers discovered that only 53% of Gen Z are attending church services, adding that their participation has fallen by ~15% since June.

During the coronavirus pandemic, while most of the older adults find comfort in prayer, the Gen Z and millennials find their consolation in other factors.

The Gen Z's top three sources of comfort include food (48%), close friends (41%) and family members (40%). On the other hand, millennials are comforted by family members (44%), food (43%) and exercise (37%).

The report added that according to the U.S. Census Bureau, the Gen Z and millennials "are experiencing elevated levels of anxiety and depression" because they usually live alone and face economic difficulties. The Department of Health and Human Services also disclosed that "more than two thirds of children reported at least one traumatic event by age sixteen."

However, ABS observed that people are seeking God through the Bible amidst the challenges.

"In the midst of this pain, there is hope. Americans are turning to the Bible for relief and healing. The Bible brings comfort and healing to those suffering with stress and trauma, and is a significant source of hope for those who turn to it," it pointed out.

With these findings, Psychologist and health expert Dr. Liane Langberg urged the churches to launch a "Bible-centered ministry" to serve the traumatized individuals.