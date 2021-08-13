Michael Yeadon, Ph.D. is a British pharmacologist who formerly served as a Pfizer executive, which is why it came as a surprise to many when in 2020, he co-authored a petition to stop COVID-19 vaccine clinical trials because his group claimed that the vaccines cause infertility in women. This man is not any other regular scientist. He is a British pharmacologist who holds degrees in biochemistry and toxicology and worked as vice president and chief scientist for allergy and respiratory at Pfizer until he left the company in 2011.

According to Reuters, the 60 year old former Pfizer VP later co-founded a biotech form that the Swiss drugmaker Novartis bought for about $325 million. Now, Yeadon continues to sound the alarm on the negative effects of the COVID-19 vaccines on pregnant and childbearing-age women. In fact, he recently appeared in the Life Site News' "Stop the Shot" conference held on August 4, which brought together a team of physicians, scientists, attorneys and religious leaders to talk about the negative effects of the COVID-19 vaccines.

"You're being lied to," Yeadon addressed pregnant and childbearing-age women during the conference, the Christian Post reported. "That's bad enough because what that tells me is that there's recklessness. No one cares. The authorities do not care what happens."

Yeadon warned, "You never ever give inadequately tested medicines, medicinal products, to a pregnant woman and that is exactly what is happening." According to new guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), all pregnant women should get the COVID-19 vaccine. According to the New York Post, the CDC announced new safety data that showed how there was no increased risk of miscarriage in 2,500 if they received at least one dose of the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccines before 20 weeks of pregnancy.

On Wednesday, new CDC guidelines said, "COVID-19 vaccination is recommended for all people 12 years and older, including people who are pregnant, breastfeeding, trying to get pregnant now, or might become pregnant in the future."

"Evidence about the safety and effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccination during pregnancy has been growing," the guidance said. "These data suggest that the benefits of receiving a COVID-19 vaccine outweigh any known or potential risks of vaccination during pregnancy."

But Yeadon is still not convinced. He lamented, "Our government is urging pregnant women, and women of childbearing age, to get vaccinated. And they're telling them they're safe. And that's a lie because those studies have simply not been done."

During his "Stop the Shot" presentation, Yeadon outlined three major concerns over pregnant and childbearing-age women taking the vaccine. He said that the vaccines have not undergone "adequate toxicology testing" to determine its effects on the reproductive system, citing that 60 years ago when thalidomide was given to treat morning sickness, scientists did not assess that it was in fact toxic for the child in the womb.

Yeadon also pointed to a study conducted in Japan wherein they found high concentration of the vaccine's spike protein in the ovaries, organs and tissue when it was tested on rats. He argued that the spike protein does not "wash out" of the body once it has built immunity against the virus. He said to make an assumption that "these vaccines are concentrating on [a woman's] ovaries," which is why he "strongly recommend" that pregnant and childbearing-age women do not take the vaccine.