A recent townhall titled "Stop the Shot...The Rest of the Story" was hosted by LifeSite and the Truth For Health Foundation, an organization that offers a "faith-based integrated [approach] to medical treatment, health, and healing services" and provides "truthful, balanced, medically sound, research-based information." The conference was held virtually on August 4 and featured a number of health experts, physicians, attorneys, and religious leaders who came together to discuss the COVID vaccine, its clinical trials, and more.

According to WND, new breaking information was offered by the lead attorney in a case against the Health and Human Services Department of the Biden administration, which was accused of underreporting deaths and injuries related to COVID in its Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System or VAERS.

The "Stop the Shot" townhall, which was attended by Dr. Peter McCullough, Attorney Thomas Renz, Dr. Michael Yeadon, Sister Deidre Byrne, Dr. Elizabeth Lee Vliet, Dr. Jose Trasancos, and more, also featured an update on the CDC's whistleblower affidavit that alleged over 45,000 lives have been claimed by the COVID vaccine.

The "Stop the Shot" townhall that brought together these experts who are opposed to the vaccine shared "undisclosed data from both clinical trials and subsequent additional studies on the COVID vaccines related to serious long-term impacts on fertility in both men and women" and updates on international studies that contradict mainstream media reports.

Lastly, the "Stop the Shot" townhall from LifeSite also discussed new information about international lawsuits and theological implications of COVID all over the world. Mainstream media continues to downplay or refuse to report on the negative side effects of the COVID vaccine.

Watch the "Stop the Shot" townhall below. Note that the discussion starts at the 1:31:00 mark.

According to the CDC, there are only 39 confirmed cases of thrombocytopenia syndrome (TTS) among the 13 million people who have received the Johnson & JOhnson or Janssen COVID vaccines. There have also been 137 reports of Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS) among the 13 million who took the Janssen COVID vaccine. As for takers of the Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna vaccines, the CDC confirmed 1,194 cases of myocarditis or pericarditis among young people aged 30 years and below.

CDC also reported that the VAERS received 6,340 reports of death following the inoculation of COVID vaccines, but insists that "Reports of adverse events to VAERS following vaccination, including deaths, do not necessarily mean that a vaccine caused a health problem." It added that "recent reports indicate a plausible causal relationship between the J&J/Janssen COVID-19 Vaccine and TTS, a rare and serious adverse event-blood clots with low platelets-which has caused deaths."

In May, Fox News' Tucker Carlson warned that the death toll from COVID vaccines have become increasingly high, as reported by Forbes. The host said, "What is happening now, for whatever reason, is not even close to normal. It's not even close to what we see in previous years with previous vaccines. Most vaccines are not accused of killing large numbers of people."