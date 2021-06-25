Dr. Peter McCullough, Professor of Medicine at Texas A & M College of Medicine in Dallas, TX, referred to the COVID vaccine jabs as "propagandized bioterrorism by injection" which resulted in the deaths of more than 50,000 people in the United States.

In a recorded interview mentioned in a report from World View Weekend (WVW), Dr. McCullough was quoted as saying that "every single thing that was done in public health in response to the pandemic made it worse."

He claimed that COVID was a bioweapon, and that the vaccinations were "phase two" of that bioweapon's development.

He asserted that a "multi-drug treatment administered in the early to mid-point" of the virus might have averted 85 % of the more than 600,000 deaths that hit the United States.

"We have now a whistleblower inside the CMS, and we have two whistleblowers in the CDC. We think we have 50,000 dead Americans. Fifty thousand deaths. So we actually have more deaths due to the vaccine per day than certainly the viral illness by far. It's basically propagandized bioterrorism by injection," he said.

McCullough went on to claim that the prohibition of potential medicines against the COVID virus, such as hydroxychloroquine and, in particular, ivermectin, "was tightly linked to the development of a vaccine."

If this had been done, it was believed that the government would not have lawfully authorized the emergency use of three vaccines, Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson.

WVW noted that the U.S. government is a "co-patent holder" of the Moderna vaccine "through the National Institutes of Health."

Previous reports on the growing body of evidence that mandates for vaccines is not necessary share in the network's conclusion about the US government's needless push for them by blocking previously accessible and efficient medicines. In addition to that, it claims that the FDA and CDC are concealing up a "tragic numbers of deaths caused by their experimental mRNA injections."

COVID is curable

Back in March, Dr. McCullough spoke before the Texas Senate Health and Human Services Committee.

In about the same manner, he addressed the hyped-up push for vaccinations as the overall solution for COVID, stating that there is no scientific rationale for such a claim.

"There is a low degree, if any, of asymptomatic spread. Sick person gives it to sick person," he argued.

"So my testimony," he said back then, "is COVID-19 has always been a treatable illness. A very large study from McKinney Texas, another one from New York City show that when doctors treat patients early who are over age 50 with a sequence multi-drug approach with the available drugs...there's an 85 percent reduction in hospitalizations and death. I want you to remember that number. 85 percent. We have over 500 000 deaths in the United States. The preventable fraction could have been as high as 85 percent if our pandemic response would have been laser focused on the problem, the sick patient."

"We're focused over here, and focused over there, and focused on masks, and what have you, laser focused sick patient. Treat them. We lost focus on the most fundamental factor."

He also emphasized the need of a panel of doctors deliberating on a pandemic response, not simply one who talks about it on media.

On his colleagues who have joined on the bandwagon in response to the virus, he said, "we have a crisis of compassion in our country in the medical field... I'm telling you we have a real self-check to do uh in the house of medicine."