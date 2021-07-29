Dr. Peter A. McCullough dropped by the Rose Unplugged podcast to speak to Rose Tennent about how the delta variant of COVID isn't as contagious as the government would like the public to think it is and what a "menace" the COVID vaccines are, especially when it comes to the people's privacy concerns over their medical data.

According to the Gateway Pundit, Dr. McCullough is an internist, cardiologist, and epidemiologist who testified at the Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs in November 2020. He is affiliated with the Baylor University Medical Center in Dallas, Texas.

"There has been no official CDC, NIH, FDA update to the American public since the start of the vaccine program. There's been no official press briefing, no official review or efficacy or safety. Nothing official," Dr. McCullough said. "So Americans actually haven't been told anything about the vaccine. They've been simply told, take the vaccine. I think that, on a face value, should be very alarming to individuals."

"This is the largest public health program in the history of the United States and not a single press briefing on what's going on? Not a single press briefing. Who's benefiting, who's not?" Dr. McCullough asked. "Are there safety concerns?"

"What they tell us is go to the CDC website and learn more about this. So I've done that," he said. "What we know, in the middle of May, is that we had 2% delta. Throughout the pandemic we had about a dozen different variants and once we started the vaccine program, the number of different variants is going down. So out of a dozen maybe we have three, four or five now and we've created super dominant variants."

"So the super dominant variant is delta. It was 2% in May, now it's 83% right now. So it has skyrocketed so anybody who has COVID right now, likely they have delta," Dr. McCullough said. "Delta is a variation of the British variant, U.K. variant and the alpha variant had a single mutation. Delta peppered in seven more mutations, three of which in a key area in the spike protein and made it a lot less deadly."

"That's the most important part, delta is a far milder infection that almost mother nature in a sense is taking out the gain of function part of research of the spike protein, and actually rendering it much less injurious so nature is actually undoing man's work, which is interesting," the doctor explained. "The other thing with delta is that they always test how infectious it is and they test it in a test tube. So they take a cell and then kind of sprinkle some virus on it and see how quickly the virus can get into the cell."

"That's not a very accurate way to see if it's really infectious. When we look at human populations, of course delta is not any more infectious than anything else because so many people are immune to the virus. So of course it's not spreading as much," Dr. McCullough argued. He admitted however that the U.S. is seeing a rise in delta COVID cases but that it is a "much smaller rise" with most countries with less than 10% of their peak.

Dr. McCullough reassured that "delta appears to be very easily treatable with medications" and that "early treatment avoids hospitalizations." He added that one cannot judge how deadly a virus is unless a person has received early treatment. He said, however, that based on data from the U.K., a substantial number of fully vaccinated people can still get the delta variant of COVID.

Dr. McCullough argued that President Joe Biden's plans to force federal employees to either get the COVID vaccine or undergo frequent COVID tests and abide by mask and social distancing mandates, which CNBC reported on, is an "ill-conceived policy." He concluded, "the vaccine has become a social menace."

"The day that they suspend the vaccine program, it's going to be a national holiday."