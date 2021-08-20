A Texas minister is set to release a new documentary, retracing the steps of Jesus in Israel.

Pastor Tony Evans of Oak Cliff Bible Fellowship in Dallas shared the trailer of the upcoming film, which he created alongside his daughters, Chrystal Evans Hurst and Priscilla Shirer, The Christian Post (CP) reported.

"I am so excited to share the trailer of my new movie 'Journey With Jesus' - in theaters November 15, 16 and 17. Join my daughters and I as we retrace the steps of our Savior and experience the wonders of the Holy Land," he captioned the post.

The film, which will be released by the Fathom Event, features the places where Jesus was born through his death, including the Sea of Galilea, Nazareth, Jordan River and Jerusalem.

In a statement to CP, Shirer spoke about its impact.

"Standing at the Sea of Galilee reminded me of the beauty and the grandeur of the fact that the Word became flesh. 'Journey with Jesus' will have a powerful impact because the story of Jesus will come alive with fresh relevance and meaning, enriching hearts and renewing faith."

Evans, on the other hand, shared about what viewers can learn from the movie.

"I hope the power of Christ will be communicated and people will learn to praise Him in the midst of their problems, praise Him amid challenges, praise Him for His Glory and then serve the Lord with gladness."

Aside from being a pastor, Evans is also an author, conference speaker, Dallas Mavericks' chaplain and a radio broadcaster, ministering through a daily program, "The Alternative with Dr. Tony Evans." Further, he is the president of "The Urban Alternative," a national Christian ministry that caters to the lost.

Some of his books include "Oneness Embraced," "Kingdom Man," "The Kingdom Agenda," "Victory in Spiritual Warfare" and "Marriage Matters."

He was married to his late wife, Lois, and they have four children together.

Speaking to Religion News Service last April, Evans revealed that he was not ready when Lois passed away in 2019. He said that her death caused him to go deeper with his faith, as well as in his responsibility as a father and grandfather.

He also discussed about his new book, "Kingdom Men Rising: A Call to Growth and Greater Influence."

In the book, the pastor contended that men should not merely attend church services but must serve in the ministries as well.

In the interview, he stressed that women should be recognized as equal to men, honored and valued. However, he pointed out that the Bible specified the roles of both genders. Thus, women should use their gifts, talents, skills and calling from God, while men should function in accordance to their calling.

Shirer is also an author, who wrote a number of books herself, two of which turned out to be New York Times Bestsellers, including "The Resolution for Women" and "Fervent: A Woman's Battle Plan for Serious, Specific and Strategic Prayer." In addition, she is the founder of "Going Beyond Ministries," an organization that focuses on the "expository teaching of the Word of God."

To know more about the movie and how to purchase tickets, please visit "Journey with Jesus."