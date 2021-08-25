President Joe Biden might be considering an extension of the evacuations of Western forces and civilians from Afghanistan if they don't meet the August 31 deadline. Facing mounting pressure from G-7 leaders, the Democratic Commander in Chief remained optimistic that they would meet the deadline set for the end of the month.

"We are currently on pace to finish by August the 31st," President Biden said during this third address on the Afghanistan crisis, CNBC reported. "In addition, I've asked the Pentagon and the State Department for contingency plans to adjust the timetable should that become necessary."

The Democratic leader reiterated his commitment to keeping the U.S. forces in Afghanistan until all American civilians have made it to safety. CBN News reported that according to President Biden, "There is discussions going on among us and the military about extending. Our hope is we will not have to extend, but there are going to be discussions I suspect on how far along we are in the process."

If President Biden does give into the pressure from G-7 leaders to extend the August 31 deadline to ensure everyone's safety, especially that of Afghans who have helped the U.S. over the last 20 years, he will be met with firm pushback from the Taliban, which has taken over Kabul and the rest of Afghanistan.

Right now, coordination with the Taliban has allowed U.S. troops to widen their perimeter around the Kabul Airport to ensure the safety of evacuees. But they will not budge on that August 31 deadline.

According to The Blaze, the Taliban announced on Tuesday that it will not allow Afghan citizens access to the airport to leave the country. BBC reported that Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said during a press conference, "We are not in favor of allowing Afghans to leave."

Mujahid reiterated, however, that the U.S. may continue their evacuations until August 31, but that Afghan nationals are not included in those who will be allowed to leave. He explained, "They [the Americans] have the opportunity, they have all the resources, they can take all the people that belong to them but we are not going to allow Afghans to leave and we will not extend the deadline."

Mujahid added that evacuations after August 31 will be in "violation" of the contract agreed upon by the Taliban and the U.S.

He reported that the way to the airport has now been closed to Afghan nationals, who are no longer allowed to go to the airstrip. Meanwhile, foreigners are allowed access to the Kabul Airport. The Taliban spokesperson explained that they prohibited Afghan nationals from going to the airport for safety reasons, because "the crowd is more, there is danger that people will lose their lives, there might be a stampede."

Taliban spokesman Suhail Shaheen issued a warning to the U.S. this week, saying that a "red line" will be crossed if Western forces attempt to continue evacuations beyond August 31. He said that extending the deadline will mean "extending occupation" of Afghanistan.