After almost two decades of being practically equally divided on the topic of evolution, a recent survey showed that the vast majority of Americans now embrace it.

The most current research, titled "Public Acceptance of Evolution in the United States, 1985-2020," was published this month in the journal Public Understanding of Science, reports the Christian Post (CP). It was written by the University of Michigan scholars Jon D. Miller, Mark S. Ackerman, and Eugenie C. Scott of the National Center for Science Education.

The researchers examined data from 35 years of documented statistical reports, including those done by the National Science Board and a series focusing on adult civic literacy sponsored by NASA.

They discovered that "increasing enrollment in baccalaureate-level programs, exposure to college-level science courses, a declining level of religious fundamentalism, and a rising level of civic scientific literacy are responsible for the increased level of public acceptance."

As per their gathered data, from 1985 to 2007, Americans were equally split on the issue of evolution. However, during the past few years, the proportion of American adults who concurred with this proposition rose from 40% to 54%.

While religious fundamentalism has been regarded as the most powerful factor influencing Americans' rejection of evolution, the research showed that even those who score high on the degree of religious fundamentalism have switched to validation of evolution, with support from 8% in 1988 to 32% in 2019.

Miller noted in a University of Michigan press release that such views are not only persistent, but also highly political.

As of 2019, the data indicate that 34% of Republican politicians and 83% of Democrats supported evolution.

Evolution correlates with loss of Christian identity

On the other hand, according to a 2019 Pew Research Center survey, just 65% of Americans consider themselves as Christian, while 26% classify as "religiously unaffiliated," notes CP.

The poll also noted that ten years ago, the percentage of Americans who identified as Christian was 13% higher. Young people, in particular, experienced a drop in numbers.

According to another 2020 study done by Probe Ministries with 3,100 respondents aged 18 to 55, over half of Born Again Christians (BACs) in the United States think that Muhammad and Buddha can also offer legitimate guidance to eternity. This trend arises from self-identified Christians who practice their faith with pluralistic views, combining or incorporating elements from various religious traditions.

In 2020, just 34% of BACs aged 18 to 29 said they are not pluralists, down from 46% in 2010, whereas 35% of Christians aged 30 to 39 said the same.

The study, however, found a decline in Christian worldview views among BACs.

Basic biblical worldview was found to be lower among younger Christians (18-29 years old) (47%) than older Christians (30-40 years old) which is (25%) in 2020.

As for the advance biblical knowledge, the BACs aged 18-29 fell from 32% in 2010 to 16% last year, while Christians aged 30-40 fell from 37% in 2010 to 15% in 2020.

Probe Ministries President Kerby Anderson said that the observed changes were caused by inconsistencies in the teaching of biblical theology as well as the impact of the media on young people.