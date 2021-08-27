The use of COVID vaccines has resulted in more than 2 million adverse reactions and 21,000 deaths being reported to the European Union (EU) and U.K. drug reaction databases.

This was first highlighted by LifeSite News which states that about 60% of Europe's projected 750 million people had administered 522.4 million jab doses and that 75.1% of EU residents had received at least a dosage of either Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson and Johnson or AstraZeneca's COVID injections.

The EnduraVigilance system, according to the outlet, is the EU's database for tracking shot injury complaints and other medically caused injuries. The system is claimed to be compatible with the U.S. Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System (VAERS), which is reportedly managed by both the FDA and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

According to Health Impact News' analysis of EnduraVigilance data, between the rollout of the COVID shots last year and August 14, 2021, the system collected 2,074,410 complaints of injuries linked to the jabs, including 21,766 deaths throughout the 27 EU member states.

The source reported that less than half (1,021,867) of the reports were severe injuries, considered by the EU Agency to be "a medical occurrence that results in death, is life-threatening, requires inpatient hospitalization, results in another medically important condition, or prolongation of existing hospitalization, results in persistent or significant disability or incapacity, or is a congenital anomaly/birth defect."

It added that among the four emergency-authorized jabs, the AstraZeneca shot, developed and made with Oxford University, is linked to 947,675 injuries in the EU.

In addition, there were 4,740 reports of deaths, with a large proportion of them being attributed to "nervous system and vascular disorders." Furthermore, there 12,080 reports filed under the category of "[r]eproductive system and breast disorders."

The newly authorized FDA Pfizer jab, currently branded as Comirnaty, was overall associated with 833,498 injuries and 10,616 deaths. The system revealed Pfizer's jab followed 22,844 blood ailments, 148,477 nervous system diseases and 910 "pregnancy, puerperium, and perinatal conditions" adverse effects which led to 29 deaths. There were 10,909 more reports of reproductive system diseases.

Despite the fact that the experimental drug's clinical trials are not expected to be completed until May 2, 2023, the FDA granted the shot a "milestone biologics license," claiming that people "can be very confident that this vaccine meets the high standards for safety, effectiveness, and manufacturing quality the FDA requires of an approved product."

The drug reaction database also listed 229,430 injuries and 5,600 fatalities associated with Moderna's jab, which received "conditional marketing authorization" on January 6.

Johnson & Johnson, which markets its vaccine under the brand name Janssen in Europe, has received 63,807 reports of injuries associated with the jab, with 810 deaths recorded as a result of taking the single-dose shot.

Fatality reports in other systems

The Yellow Card system in the U.K., the British counterpart to EnduraVigilance and VAERS, had identical results, with 1.165,636 total vaccination injuries after the three authorized emergency shots from December 8, 2020 to August 18, 2021.

The vaccination roll-out in the U.K. was reportedly around 70% of the population receiving at least one dose. Now, over 60% of the country are deemed to be "fully vaccinated," because they have gotten 2 rounds of injections.

Similarly, AstraZeneca's formulation has been most often reported to the Yellow Card system by attracting 816,393 complaints of adverse reactions, accounting for 70% of all claims of injury. There have also been 1,056 deaths, six being miscarriages, and 810 cases of anaphylaxis, a severe allergic reaction.

For the AstraZeneca jab, a cumulative 16,689 reproductive and fertility problems, as well as 390 cases of Bell's facial paralysis were recorded.

Similarly, records in the VAERS of the United States are just as dismal.

Sadly, despite the fact that deaths from experimental shots are mounting worldwide, the media and authorities have remained deafeningly quiet on the issue.