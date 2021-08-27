Theologian Russell Moore and his family are stricken with breakthrough COVID cases.

Captured by The Christian Post, Moore revealed their diagnosis on social media.

"A batch of breakthrough COVID has hit our house. Maria feeling ok; the older vaccinated boys were fine all along. I feel like I've been run over by a bulldozer. Still, that's nothing compared to what others are experiencing around the world. Grateful," he tweeted.

He then urged his followers to get vaccinated.

"The numbers are showing us: the rates of vaccinated people hospitalized is tiny. Deaths even more so. I am glad to be vaccinated, but plead with y'all to do so too," he added.

In an interview with the PBS NewsHour in April, Moore said that skepticism on vaccination is driven by the "mistrust and distrust" in the American society, as well as people's isolation that fails to fight "misinformation and disinformation" through conversation.

Asked if churches should encourage the congregants to get vaccinated, the theologian said that talking about its positive aspects is better rather than "scold[ing] people."

Moore stated that vaccinating a large number of the population will help the world return to normalcy and people to be "together again."

Gallup disclosed that partisanship and education are some factors that affect vaccine hesitancy.

Its findings showed that Republicans are the most hesitant with 46%, followed by independents with 31% and Democrats with 6%.

The survey revealed that the confidence level on the institutions involved with the advocacy is a reason for this hesitancy, wherein only 45% of Republicans trust science, while 79% of Democrats stated so.

Education was found to also have a significant effect on this issue. Gallup revealed that Americans without college degrees are more likely to be hesitant with 31%, compared to college graduates with only 12%.

However, the firm pointed out that the major concerns of this doubt on vaccination are the side effects and lack of trust in the vaccine's efficacy.

Gallup said that providing information and arguments about these concerns may not be effective in dealing with people who have low confidence in the institutions that handle such information.

According to The Wall Street Journal, authorized vaccines are effective against COVID but the emergence of the Delta variant, which is more contagious than the older types of coronavirus, has resulted to some cases of breakthrough infections.

In such cases, the symptoms are often mild and infected people may not even know that they have the virus. While for some others, they may show its common symptoms, such as fever, cough, headaches and fatigue, but can recover quickly.

In the case of Moore, he said that he felt like he was "run over by a bulldozer." However, in his latest Twitter update, he shared that he is feeling much better.

Dr. Akiko Iwasaki of Yale University said that the elderly people are the most at risk of breakthrough infections because of the effect of aging to their immune system. Immunocompromised individuals are also at risk of this case due to inability of generating antibodies.