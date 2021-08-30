The Rev. Franklin Graham provides an update on the Afghanistan rescue mission conducted by his organization, Samaritan's Purse.

The Samaritan's Purse, according to an earlier report, provided funding for planes to evacuate Afghan civilians as the Taliban's ultimatum loomed.

Earlier today, Graham offered a brief update through a Facebook post.

"In addition to helping with evacuation flights from Afghanistan through partners on the ground, we sent our Samaritan's Purse DC-8 loaded with supplies and a team to aid evacuees who have been able to get out of the country," said the organization's president. "We are providing things like hygiene items, blankets, and other necessities, and have already been able to help thousands in more than one location. Protocols changed and evacuees weren't even allowed to bring a suitcase when they left."

He also disclosed that a mother gave birth to a child while the operation was in progress.

"Our medical team was able to deliver a baby by C-section as soon as they arrived in one location. We thank God they were there to help," he said.

Furthermore, he said that his son, as well as Tim Tebow, took part in the mission.

"My son Edward and our friend Tim Tebow were also on this mission. Tim was a great encouragement to everyone on the ground. A huge thank you to our military who are doing such an incredible job in the toughest of circumstances. We plan to do more in the coming days."

Last week, Samaritan's Purse sent the cargo aircraft DC-8, filled with medical supplies, hygiene kits, and more, to help the evacuees. The aircraft also transported members of the organization's Disaster Response Team (DART) and medical professionals to offer treatment services for the sick and injured.

"One of our partners made three trips that brought out 700 people in one day! We have also supported the evacuation of 80 missionary families via land routes," a post from the organization's website reported.

Samaritan's Purse has reportedly been working with on-site organizations to help refugees flee the country.

Meanwhile, even as the Taliban's deadline drew near, the Economic Times reports that France and the United Kingdom will be proposing a UN resolution asking for the installation of a safe zone in Kabul that would "allow humanitarian operations to continue," as stated by French President Emmanuel Macron.

Furthermore, it says that "women leaders, journalists, ethnic minorities," and anyone who may suffer persecution under the new government must be assisted by the international community.

Former interpreters who left Afghanistan years ago reportedly say their family members are now in danger by association. Therefore, it is critical that the United States and other countries cast a broad net in their efforts to evacuate Afghans from their homeland.

"The need for foreign governments to protect their Afghan partners was known for years. As August 31 approaches, now is the time to double down, not to back out. Safe passage may still be possible," the outlet posits.

It also claimed that the U.S. had more experience with this arrangement than others, citing the Biden administration's recent re-opening of an Obama-era "in-country" program under which Central American minors may petition to enter the U.S. to seek refugee status.