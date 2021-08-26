Franklin Graham's Samaritan's Purse is reportedly sponsoring flights to rescue people from Afghanistan amidst the impeding Taliban deadline.

CBN News said that Samaritan's Purse has partnered with other organizations to help thousands of people, including women and children, escape the Taliban through sponsored flights.

In a Facebook post on Monday, Samaritan's Purse announced the partnership alongside undertaking a Disaster Assistance effort to assist the needs of those who have already evacuated Afghanistan.

"Samaritan's Purse is partnering with organizations on the ground in Afghanistan to get men, women, and children out of the horrific situation unfolding in the country. We also have a Disaster Assistance Response Team in the region to determine how and where we can best help those who have fled with only the clothes on their backs," Samaritan's Purse said.

Samaritan's Purse pointed out in a statement that the Taliban has forced Afghanistan into a "brutal state" where there is "persecution and death" such that people are running away for safety. Aware of the ongoing crisis there that has truly "shocked" the world, Samaritan's Purse has taken the initiative to sponsor flights to help those desperate to leave the country alongside assessing "how and where" to best help those who have evacuated.

"The world has been shocked in recent days by the ongoing images of chaos at Kabul's airport as tens of thousands of desperate people, including American citizens, try to escape the Taliban," Samaritan's Purse said.

"These Islamic extremists are poised to force Afghanistan back into a dark and brutal state where Christians, anyone who associated with Americans, women, and others face severe persecution and death. Some of our brothers and sisters in Christ are running from place to place, trying to stay safe," the organization disclosed.

"We have been able to sponsor flights that have brought hundreds to safety-one of our partners made three trips that brought out 700 people in one day! We have also supported the evacuation of 80 missionary families via land routes," the organization added.

In the statement, Samaritan's Purse also invited people to donate funds along with "hygiene items" for the evacuees. They also highlighted that "traumatized children" would be in need of "comfort items and compassionate care" alongside prayer for everyone.

Graham condemned President Joe Biden last week for his "tragic" and "ill-thought-out" decision that would cause "catastrophe" to many innocent lives. Graham pointed out Biden's withdrawal of American forces breaks the promise made by the United States to defend Afghanistan's "freedom and democracy" and devalues the investment in money and in "lives lost" and "wounded" made by the United States in the last two decades for it.

"What's unfolding in Afghanistan is tragic. Today, President Biden tried to defend his Afghanistan policy, but there is no way to defend this catastrophe," Graham said in Facebook.

"This ill-thought-out decision of the Biden/Harris administration means a death sentence for many freedom-loving Afghans," he added. "The blood of this nation will be on the hands of the Biden/Harris administration."

Graham has also asked Christians to pray for a "miracle from the hand of God" for Afghanistan on Monday and to pray for American leaders in their decision making for the said besieged country.

Prayers have reportedly brought "miracles" in saving people from fleeing Afghanistan, where deadly firefights have occurred, with extremist groups taking advantage of the situation and amidst fears that it will lead to the rise of radical Islamism in the Middle East.

Samaritan's Purse joins in the global effort of many organizations, individuals, and governments racing to get those in Afghanistan evacuated for safety, such as radio host Glenn Beck who has already raised over $28 million in two days and The Shai Fund which works with a coalition to send private flights in coordination with the United States military.