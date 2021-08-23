Americans in Afghanistan are facing a "significant" threat of attack from ISIS according to reports.

The Gateway Pundit disclosed that the presence of ISIS Terrorists have been spotted in an area near the Kabul Airport that have caused French planes to ward them off while rescue operations are being conducted by British and French soldiers for citizens stranded in the city. The Gateway Pundit alleged that President Joe Biden refused the rescue of the stranded Americans by U.S. soldiers.

"As of yesterday, the Pentagon said only 2,500 of the 17,000 civilians rescued in Kabul were American. This is looking to be a historic crisis of the administration's making. And to make matters worse ISIS reportedly has a presence outside the Kabul Airport," The Gateway Pundit highlighted in its report on Sunday.

The Blaze, on the other hand, revealed that the U.S. Embassy released a security alert on Saturday informing American citizens "to avoid traveling to the airport" and provided a set of "actions to take" to ensure their safety.

"Because of potential security threats outside the gates at the Kabul airport, we are advising U.S. citizens to avoid traveling to the airport and to avoid airport gates at this time unless you receive individual instructions from a U.S. government representative to do so," the U.S. Embassy said.

"Do not call the U.S. Embassy in Kabul for details or updates about the flight. This form is the only way to communicate interest in flight options. We will contact registered U.S. citizens as the security situation changes to provide further instructions," the security alert stressed.

The Blaze pointed to the presence of the branch in Afghanistan of the Islamic State or ISIS that is adding to the already complex evacuation situation faced by Americans there. Accordingly, the Taliban have announced that ISIS is planning the attack on Americans.

International Journalist Babak Taghvaee revealed in a tweet on Sunday that the ISIS has already infiltrated the Kabul Airport and the French Air and Space Force assisting in evacuating people had to ward off the terrorists. Taghvaee included a clip from CBS News in his post showing the French aircraft firing flares to evade potential attacks from ISIS.

"Due to presence of #ISIL terrorists inside & outside #Kabul airport, the A400M transport aircraft of #French Air and Space Force participating in the #Afghanistan's Evacuation Operation including this (065) dispense flares during tactical take-off and landing," Taghvaee said.

While Media Research Center News Analyst Nicholas Fondacaro pointed out that what is taking place in Kabul is contrary to what President Joe Biden just claimed that there "were no threats" there. Fondacaro highlighted a video by CNN during a briefing conducted at The Pentagon that announced the presence of "unidentified threats."

"Less than 24 hours after Biden claimed there were no threats at the Kabul airport, the state department warned Americans not to come to the airport because of unidentified threats. Not the Pentagon refuses to share what threats prompted that warning," Fondacaro said.

On Sunday, Biden said during an update on the status of the Evacuation Operation in Afghanistan that the government is aware that terrorists--including the ISIS--may interfere and make matters worse. Biden revealed that the U.S. military is in "constant vigilance" of the said groups.

"The security environment is changing rapidly. There are civilians crowded at the airport, although we have cleared thousands of them. We know that terrorists may seek to exploit this situation and target innocent Afghans or American troops," Biden announced.

"They're maintaining constant vigilance to mon--we're maintaining the constant vigilance to monitor and disrupt threats from any source, including the likely source being ISIS--ISIS-K, the Afghan affiliate referred to as 'ISIS-K.' But we are under no illusions about the threat," he stressed.

Biden reiterated what he said on Friday's update on the operation in Afghanistan that the "ISIS-K is a sworn enemy of the Taliban" but the U.S. military continues to secure the "innocent civilians" despite facing the "risk of attack from ISIS-K" themselves.