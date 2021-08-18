Samaritan's Purse President Franklin Graham blasted President Joe Biden's Administration for the "tragic" Afghanistan failure and pointed out that "our enemies are laughing at us."

WND reported that Graham warned Biden's decision would bring the death of many innocent people in the hands of the Taliban terrorists.

Graham, in his Facebook post on Monday, called Biden's decision as "tragic" and "ill-thought-out." He enlisted its consequences not only to America but to Afghans also. He highlighted the promise made by the United States to help defend the "freedom and democracy" of Afghanistan that ended with "nothing" due to Biden's decision.

"What's unfolding in Afghanistan is tragic. Today, President Biden tried to defend his Afghanistan policy, but there is no way to defend this catastrophe. The more than $2 trillion spent; the 2,448 American lives lost; the 20,000+ American military wounded; and the promises made by both Democrat and Republican administrations that we would stay the course until they had freedom and democracy-all for nothing. The Taliban who took over the country are Islamic extremists who have no mercy and no respect for human life," Graham said.

"This ill-thought-out decision of the Biden/Harris administration means a death sentence for many freedom-loving Afghans. Today we saw some try to cling to a departing aircraft, only to fall to their deaths in a desperate attempt to escape what they know the Islamist Taliban brings," he added.

"Tens of thousands of Afghans who worked for America as translators and in other jobs are left as targets for these butchers because there was little thought given to a plan to get them out safely," he stressed.

Graham elaborated that the Talibans do not consider Afghan women as human beings and Biden's decision puts them in grave danger along with the Christians and minorities there. He revealed that the Taliban has been known to kill women who receive education or who teach their children. He said Biden has caused America shame by making it a laughingstock of its "enemies."

"The blood of this nation will be on the hands of the Biden/Harris administration. And on top of these tragedies-how can any country in the world trust America now? Our enemies are laughing at us. May God have mercy on the United States of America," Graham announced before raising the question if people miss Former President Donald Trump in the face of what's happening because he does.

Trump similarly condemned Biden for his "most embarrassing" and "grossly incompetent" decision. He also mocked Biden for evacuating the military before the "civilians and equipment," which would never happen if it was under his administration and if not for the "corrupt election" that took place last November.

"What took place yesterday in Afghanistan made our withdrawal from Vietnam look like child's play. Perhaps in World history, there has never been a withdrawal operation that has been handled so disastrously. A President who has been illegitimately elected has brought great shame, in many ways, to our Country!" Trump said in his website.

The United States together with the United Kingdom promised in 2014 to support the Afghanistan government in its development during an international conference held in London. The pledge of support was given as part of the preparations for the departure of the NATO from Afghanistan. At that time, the U.S. left 12,000 of its soldiers there on peacekeeping duties. But Biden made void that promise by pulling out American support.

The Taliban takeover of Afghanistan is said to be more than a political move of the Islamic extremists, who aim to subjugate the world under its power. An interview of CNN with Taliban Commander Muhammed Arif Mustafa reveal their belief that the Islamic law will dominate not only Afghanistan but the whole world "one day."

Meanwhile, retired Navy seal Jocko Willink disclosed that what happened in Afghanistan shows a lack of "will to confront evil" that will lead "innocent people" to "suffer" and "darkness" to "expand." He then stressed that the only way to "stop evil" is for people to "stand and fight and sacrifice to destroy it."