An AP government teacher at Inderkum High School in Sacramento, California was recorded talking about how he and several other teachers are pushing communist propaganda in the classroom. Gabriel Gipe, a teacher at the California school, said that he was teaching his students to become "revolutionaries" through communist ideology.

According to One America News Network, Gipe was a proud member of the Sacramento Antifa Chapter, with which he disrupted conservative events. The AP government teacher said that not only does he shame teenagers who abide by his political views, he also grades his students based on their willingness to attend radical fringe events.

The anti-fascist teacher also praised the Chinese Cultural Revolution.

In footage from Project Veritas, the California teacher explained that he tracks his student's political views by requiring them to take a political ideology quiz every semester and submit a photo of their face. The results of the quiz and the photo of the student is then placed on the wall so that everyone can see their peer's political ideologies.

Gipe said that as an educator, it is his goal to transfer his ideologies to the young minds he is tasked to teach and hopefully lead them to a revolution against the government. He admitted that he is not the only teacher at Sacramento's Inderkum High School who does this.

"I have 180 days to turn them (students) into revolutionaries...Scare the s--- out of them," Gipe is quoted as saying, as reported by the Sacramento Bee. The release of the footage has sparked the Natomas Unified School District to investigate the teacher's alleged actions and classroom environment.

"From the evidence gathered so far, the teacher violated the district's political action guidelines which are aligned with Board Policy and California Education Code," a letter from superintendent Chris Evans read.

"For example, in addition to inappropriate statements from the video, the teacher posted a sign supporting a personal decision for at least (a) local political issue, and possibly more."

Gipe is now under investigation for violating school guidelines that prohibit staff from distributing materials that speak out for or against a ballot measure, engaging in political campaigns while teaching students or during work hours, using district funds or school time for political campaigning, or even encouraging or discouraging political activity.

The Natomas Unified School District removed the posters and signages in the teacher's classroom this week, with reports saying that the teacher's classroom looked very different than the way it did years before.

According to Evans, Gipe spent money out of his own pocket to purchase rubber stamps with images of Josef Stalin, Fidel Castro and Kim Jong-un, which he then used to grade his students' work. The superintendent added that while educators in the history and social studies subject must teach "controversial curriculum" and share "facts and information around differing perspectives," Gipe had indeed "crossed that line and violated that trust."

Evans issued an apology, saying, "Students are the ones caught in the middle of this. To those who have felt uncomfortable at any time in the past 3 years, we apologize."