Former U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo calls on the U.S. government to "do the right thing" in Afghanistan and asks Americans to pray for those who have been left behind.

According to the Liberty University's Standing for Freedom Center, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo stated that Americans must pray for their allies who are still stuck in Afghanistan.

"We should all pray for them. We should all recognize that the United States made a real commitment to many of them that we have an obligation to honor," said Pompeo in a recent interview with Liberty University's Standing for Freedom Center's John Wesley Reid.

Many veterans who just returned from fighting terrorists in Afghanistan are concerned about their compatriots still in the country. They also shared messages relaying reports from troops who aren't sure whether they'll get out before the Taliban tracks them down.

In response, the former Secretary of State expressed hope, but not complete confidence, in the future of U.S. coalition troops currently stationed in Afghanistan.

"I hope the U.S., even though we're now, goodness, some 24 hours out - the final withdraw, probably the final flight out of HJIA," he said, "I hope they'll be able to find a pathway either through the north through northern Asian countries, or some other way that they can find their way out even if it be through the airport after we depart."

"Hopefully, we'll do the right thing and honor the commitment that the United States made to each of those people," Pompeo continued.

Images of vulnerable people's suffering caused by ill-implemented policies are heart wrenching, the Standing for Freedom Center noted.

The report said that such policies have even led officers in the military to investigate and criticize top officials who, according to one Marine officer, placed their careers ahead of their responsibility "to serve and protect."

The report added that Stuart P. Scheller, a Marine Corps lieutenant colonel, resigned after being relieved of his responsibilities due to a video he released calling for greater accountability in the Afghanistan tragedy.

With the Taliban now controlling many major cities in Afghanistan, Afghans fear that their decades-long liberties will be gone for good. Despite claiming to provide equal rights, like education and employment opportunities for women, according to Pompeo, the Taliban cannot be trusted. He pointed out that the recent Taliban members are no different from the Taliban they've seen in the past.

This was echoed by the Standing for Freedom Center. It said that women under the Taliban rule were denied opportunities to work outside the home, leave the house alone, or obtain an education. This is something Afghan women want never to have to return to.

Since 2001, Afghan women have had to fight for fundamental freedoms and opportunities as they emerged in their post-Taliban nation. Women have excelled in many areas of Afghan society, where they have been trailblazers in new fields. They were able to succeed in life when given the chance to attend college and launch businesses.

A large percentage of young girls grew up in cities and only knew about the Taliban regime because of their parents' or older siblings' stories. Because of this, they all expected to have educational and career opportunities.

These women had big plans and big dreams for Afghanistan before the Taliban came to power and devastated everything. Some women who were previously working outside the home are reportedly now worried they will be penalized for it.