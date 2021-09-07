A new survey reveals that most unvaccinated Americans won't budge on getting the COVID vaccines despite some brands getting full FDA approval. This does not bode well for the Biden administration, which was counting on the full FDA approval to get more people to accept the COVID vaccines.

The new survey revealed that while a majority of Americans have gotten inoculated with COVID vaccines, the remaining unvaccinated population of about 90 million Americans continue to refuse getting the jab.

According to a survey conducted by Langer Research Associates for ABC News, 16% of unvaccinated Americans say that the full FDA approval of the Pfizer COVID vaccines "makes them more likely to get a shot" but an overwhelming 82% said that it makes no difference at all.

More importantly, among those who are employed, 16% of unvaccinated Americans said they would get COVID vaccines if their employer required it, while the majority said they would quit.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) also found that vaccine hesitancy continues to persist in the U.S. Among unvaccinated Americans, about 7 out of 10 are "skeptical of the vaccines' safety and effectiveness," while an overwhelming 9 out of 10 believe that vaccination is a personal choice and not a "broader responsibility."

The survey also found that 42% of unvaccinated Americans who work say they would quit their job if a workplace mandate was imposed, while 35% would seek a health or religious exemption. Among those who sought exemptions, they said they would quit if they were not granted one. Up to 72% of unvaccinated workers who do not face workplace mandates said they would leave their jobs if they are forced to get vaccinated.

According to Breitbart, the survey was conducted between August 29 to September 1 among over 1,000 adults. This latest survey coincides with the one released by Economist/YouGov in August, which also reflected how most unvaccinated Americans "will not be persuaded to get the jab - not by employer mandates, FDA approval, or pushes from politicians or healthcare professionals."

The U.S.' top infectious disease official Dr. Anthony Fauci said in August that the country would not be able to reach herd immunity against COVID if the vaccine hesitant population continued to refuse getting the jab, Forbes reported.

The controversial official said of unvaccinated people gaining immunity through contracting COVID, "That is going to lead to a whole lot of suffering: a whole lot of hospitalization and a whole lot of death and we already have 620,000...who have died in this country."

Dr. Fauci told CNN's Anderson Cooper in August, "If we keep lingering without getting those people vaccinated that should be vaccinated, this thing could linger on, leading to the development of another variant which could complicate things," another Forbes story reported.

Health authorities estimate that 70% to 85% or more of the total American population is needed to reach herd immunity.

EDITOR'S NOTE:

It's worth noting that according to a recent CDC survey, up to 83% of Americans aged 16 and above already have "some immunity" to COVID owing to vaccinations and natural infections - the latter of which is able to produce better immunity to the virus.

This indicates that the country could have already attained a level of herd immunity, and the lethality of the virus has been overstated, but authorities and mainstream media would rather not emphasize it.