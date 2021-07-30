Analysis of federal data reveals that President Joe Biden's Chief Medical Adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci's National Institutes of Health has been funding Chinese entities to study infectious diseases for almost a decade.

The Investigative Group of Daily Caller revealed that Fauci's NIH has been funding Chinese entities with millions of dollars since 2012 to study infectious diseases.

The Daily Caller highlighted that federal data shows that NIH has released $46 million "in taxpayer funds" in the form of subgrants to 100 Chinese institutions that included the controversial Wuhan Institute of Virology. Of the 100 institutions, 27 were funded particularly to conduct infectious disease research such as the Wuhan laboratory. Other fields of research included mental health, other scientific fields, and drug addiction. The said funding continues to this day.

"One of the subgrants from Fauci's subagency to a Chinese government-owned institution explicitly states that the U.S. will only receive taxpayer-funded research data upon approval by Chinese government authorities," the Daily Caller disclosed.

"The National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, the NIH subagency led by Dr. Anthony Fauci, provided $6.6 million in taxpayer-funded subgrants to 27 of the Chinese entities, including the Wuhan Institute of Virology, to conduct research into allergies and infectious diseases, subgrant data pulled from USASpending.gov shows," the Daily caller added.

The Daily Caller pointed out that the use of taxpayer funds to support research in China have already been raised by both Republicans and Democrats as a possible violation of the Biological Weapons Convention. The media outlet cited several funding projects such as the $428,000 subgrant made in 2020 to a Chinese government-owned organization for research on tick and mosquito-based infections that states it was "funded in part by U.S. taxpayers" and was subject to the approval of the Chinese government.

A bigger grant of $600,000 was given to the Wuhan laboratory for the genetic modification of bat-based coronaviruses, that was cited in investigations conducted by the Senate as the "gain of function research" that eventually led to the laboratory leak and the pandemic.

Fauci's linkage to the Wuhan experiments first came out in March due to the informal investigation made by British political advisor Steve Hilton who purported that the former is the "the leading proponent of a type of virus research called gain of function."

"The idea is to manipulate genetic information in the lab to make viruses as contagious as possible so we can learn how to fight them. It's a noble intention but accidents happen," Hilton said in an interview with Fox News.

But Fauci has repeatedly denied such allegations eventhough his emails, which have been made public, show otherwise. Along with his denial of involvement, came the denial of the Wuhan lab leak theory that was said had to be "secretly" met upon by Fauci and "several key scientists" when it comes to public statements about it.

Just this month, Kentucky Senator Rand Paul has threatened Fauci with felony for continuously denying evidence on the Wuhan laboratory funding during the Republican-led Senate hearing investigating the source of the virus.