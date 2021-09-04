As the United States and several countries across the globe are experiencing another spike in new COVID cases due to the virus' delta variant, a new U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) survey shows that immunity against COVID has increased among Americans, through vaccinations and previous infections.

The survey was led by the CDC's Dr. Jefferson Jones and sought to determine how close the American population is to achieving herd immunity.

According to CNN, the CDC carried out the survey alongside 17 blood collection organizations across all 50 states, including Washington D.C. and Puerto Rico to test blood of 74% of the population, testing about 1.4 million blood samples.

Results revealed that in July 2020, before any COVID vaccine was made available, only 3.5% of blood samples contained antibodies to COVID. By December of 2020 that statistic rose to 11.5%. In May 2021, up to 83.3% of blood samples contained antibodies to COVID, mostly from vaccination.

"Several large studies have shown that among individuals who are seropositive from prior SARS-CoV-2 infection, COVID-19 incidence is reduced by 80% to 95%, similar to vaccine efficacy estimates," researchers said. "The study will continue until at least December 2021, and results will be made available on the CDC's website."

According to the Gateway Pundit, researchers found that more than 80% of Americans aged 16 and above had some level of immunity against COVID, but credited the vaccine instead of natural immunity from previous infections for reaching some level of herd immunity. But they also found that twice as many people have gotten COVID than what was officially counted. Up to 39 million and more Americans have had COVID since the outbreak in 2020.

Podcaster Jack Murphy, who founded Liminal Order, deduced that because the CDC said there were twice as many people who were infected with COVID, then it automatically meant that the lethality rate must be cut in half, commenting that the virus that had killed 646,000 Americans in the last 19 months is "far less lethal than already known."

Per Murphy:

Shocking!



CDC and CNN admit that covid infections were underestimated by HALF



Twice as many people were infected as they had previously thought which means it’s far less lethal than already known.



https://t.co/FiitE3AFd5 — Jack Murphy (@jackmurphylive) September 3, 2021

Mainstream media focus

USA Today reported that August was "one of the worst months of the entire pandemic" as the U.S. reported about 4.22 million new COVID cases in August alone, with 26,805 Americans dying from the disease. The number was three times July's total of COVID deaths. Among the hardest hit with new cases were states such as Alabama, Florida, Hawaii, Louisiana, Mississippi, Oregon and Washington. Florida reported its worst month of deaths with 4,900 fatalities in August alone.

While COVID deaths reached a low of about 200 a day in July, it met a sharp increase in August with about 1,500 per day as of this Thursday, thanks to the contagious delta variant, the Washington Post said. But the report said, "What is different about this fourth pandemic wave in the United States is that the growing rates of vaccination and natural immunity have broken the relationship between infections and deaths in many areas."

EDITOR'S NOTE:

Jack Murphy, who shared the news via Twitter, noted that CNN buried this very interesting news in an article that emphasized how America now sees the "worst Covid-19 case rates" in the past week. This, he said, is because "they don't want you to know the truth."