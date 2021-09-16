Big Tech Google goes anti-life as it shuts down without warning Live Action's pro-life advertisements on abortion pill reversal (APR).

Live Action, the organization established by pro-lifer Lila Rose when she was 15 years old, announced on Tuesday that Google removed their "abortion pill reversal ads following" a "coordinated pro-abortion attack."

The ads, which provides women information on the opportunity to save their lives and the lives of the unborn, were suddenly taken down on Monday despite running for four months. Google explained that the Live Action ads do not comply to their "unreliable claims" policy.

"On September 13, without warning, Google 'disapproved' all of Live Action's Abortion Pill Reversal ads. The ads had been approved by Google and running for over four months, spending over $170,000 and directing thousands to the abortion pill reversal hotline," Live Action announced on September 14.

"All of the ads were shut down per Google's 'unreliable claims' policy, effectively banning Live Action from running advertisements on the platform," the organization added.

Live Action highlighted that all their ads "including one regarding human development in the womb" was removed by Google for good. The ads were placed by Live Action strategically on Google on May 10, 2021 to inform women that there is "the possibility of reversing" the effects of the abortion pill process through the use of the "safe pregnancy hormone called progesterone" that has been prescribed by doctors for "decades as a standard treatment to prevent miscarriages."

"The APR treatment's goal is to outcompete the progesterone-blocking effects of mifepristone, also known as the abortion pill. The treatment has reportedly saved the lives of over 2,500 children and has a 68% success rate," Live Action stressed.

Rose tweeted screencaps of their ten advertisement campaigns taken down by Google to show the advertisements contain "medically accurate (and accredited by OBGYNs)" material, as well as, data from the United States Food and Drug Administration. Rose retorted that Google shut down their ads while allowing pro-abortion ads on the abortion pill to continue even though such pills have been proven dangerous.

"While Google shuts down all ads informing mothers of their choice to reverse the abortion pill if they regret their decision, they continue to allow pro-abortion ads for the abortion pill, which has sent 1,042 women to the hospital, required 599 women to need blood transfusions, and killed at least 24 mothers (FDA)," Live Action underscored.

The Abortion Pill has killed at least 24 women & 3.7 million children



The Abortion Pill Reversal has saved 2,500 mothers & children from the violence of abortion



For more information about Abortion Pill Reversal, visit https://t.co/SRnv7cQ9T6 — Lila Rose (@LilaGraceRose) September 14, 2021

According to Live Action, the incident took place after a pro-abortion attack came from Emily Shugerman, who is a "Daily Beast gender reporter." Shugerman "published a hit piece criticizing" Live Action for their "ad campaign promoting abortion pill reversal." Live Action highlighted that Shugerman was one of those who also attacked the Texas Heartbeat Act.

Shugerman wrote the article based on a Center for Countering Digital Hate report that "Live Action's ads were viewed millions of times on Facebook and Google." Shugerman then "argued" in her article that "abortion pill reversal is dangerous and unproven." She referenced pro-abortion activists on the matter who oppose abortion pill reversal.

Live Action explained that the abortion pill reversal is opposed by the abortion industry by "casting doubt on the idea." The industry claims that 39% to 41% of "all abortions are not done using the abortion pill method" and that women who do choose abortion "are certain of their decision to abort." A claim based on what pro-abortion activists advocate on women not having regrets for undergoing abortion.

The Center for Countering Digital Hate actually created a petition addressed to Facebook and Google to get rid of ads on the abortion pill reversal since it is a "procedure" that is "known to cause severe hemorrhaging," allegedly contains "dangerous medical misinformation," and that the ads are shown by Facebook to "minors as young as 13 years old."

The group urged the said Big Tech companies to "stop showing paid ads for misleading health claims" since it "violate their rules." The group also called on the said companies to instead "donate historic revenues from these ads to reproductive health charities."

In addition, Live Action said that Shugerman claimed the story of Rebekah Hagan was "made up" by alluding that Live Action's ads on it purported it to be. Hagan is a young Christian speaker on abortion and abortion pill reversal.

"Shugerman began by casting doubt on the story of Rebekah Hagan, who began the abortion pill process, but immediately regretted it. She chose to try abortion pill reversal, and says it saved her son's life--yet Shugerman insinuates that it's been made up, writing, 'At least, that's what dozens of ads on Facebook would like you to think'," Live Action said.