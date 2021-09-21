On November 27, 2020, intelligence agents from Israel assassinated Iran's top nuclear scientist, whom they have targeted for years. Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, who was considered the father of Iran's nuclear weapons program, left his vacation home on the Caspian Sea with his wife to travel to their country house in Absard near Tehran, where they were supposed to spend the weekend. They never arrived.

A new report from the New York Times detailed how Fakhrizadeh, long targeted by the Israelis for his involvement in Iran's nuclear weapons programs, successfully eliminated him using a remotely-operated sniper machine gun on that fateful day in November 2020. The nuclear scientist was already warned by Iran's intelligence service of an assassination plot, which he brushed off. Unbeknownst to him, Israel would carry out what they had been planning for 14 years: his assassination over Iran's efforts in building a nuclear bomb.

According to The Blaze, Fakhrizadeh was used to constant threat of assassination, which at that point did not faze him. He relieved the extra security forces assigned to him that day, opting to drive himself and his wife to their destination.

What he did not know was that Iranian agents working for the Mossad, Israel's national intelligence agency, had placed a blue Nissan Zamyad pickup truck on a road connecting Absard to the main highway, a spot with a slight elevation, giving a good view of incoming traffic. On it was a .62-mm sniper machine gun.

That very machine gun was used by an Israeli sniper from a thousand miles away in an undisclosed location. The assassin used a computer to control the sniper machine gun on the truck atop a hilly road in Absard. Fakhrizadeh was hit once on his shoulder before stepping out of the car, after which the sniper fired three more bullets, causing his death.

In 2018, former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu presented in a news conference evidence allegedly proving that Iran was developing a nuclear weapons program. Today, Israel's new Prime Minister Naftali Bennett is resounding the alarm bells. Last week, he issued a warning to world leaders: Iran's nuclear weapons program was at its peak.

During a cabinet meeting last week, Bennett called upon world powers not to be deceived by Iran, saying that they "must not give up on inspecting sites." He underscored the importance of having a "time limit" as well, CBN News reported.

"[Iran is] dragging on, we must set a clear-cut deadline that says: until here. The Iranian nuclear program is at the most advanced point ever," Bennett argued. Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz piled on this warning by showing images of an Iranian training base in Kashan, where he alleges that terrorists from Yemen, Iraq, Syria and Lebanon are being trained.

"Iran has developed 'proxy terror' which is perpetrated by organized 'terror armies' which are assisting Iran in achieving its economic, political and military goals," Gantz explained. He warned of the "most significant tools employed by Iran," such as unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), which he said are "spread across Yemen, Iraq, Syria and Lebanon."

"Iran is also attempting to transfer the know-how needed for UAV production to Gaza," Gantz warned.