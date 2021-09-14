Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett warned that Iran's nuclear program is in its "most advanced point ever."

CBN News said Bennett urged the international community on Sunday during his cabinet meeting to inspect Iran over its nuclear program for time is running out. The Israeli Prime Minister said a deadline must be set by the international community when it comes to Iran's nuclear program.

"I am calling on world powers: don't fall into the trap of Iranian deception that will lead to additional concessions. You must not give up on inspecting sites and the most important thing, the most important message is that there must be a time limit," Bennett announced.

"They (Iran) are dragging on, we must set a clear-cut deadline that says: until here. The Iranian nuclear program is at the most advanced point ever," he added.

Bennett's remarks come after the United Nations International Atomic Energy Agency struck a deal with Iran on Sunday for the monitoring of their nuclear program. The deal took place during IAEA Head Rafael Mariano Grossi's visit to Iran's Tehran.

According to the United Nations, the agreement entails the installation of memory cards into the cameras used by Iran in monitoring its nuclear program. Though the details of executing the agreement was not made clear except that the "cameras can be serviced" and that the "existing cards showing Iranian activity at its main nuclear sites will be sealed and kept in Iran."

"The agreement could avert the formal censure of Iran by the IAEA's 35-nation Board of Governors at a meeting in Vienna this week, for failing to co-operate with an investigation into traces of uranium found at undeclared nuclear sites," the UN said in a statement.

"The resolution risked ending the prospect of reviving talks between Iran and the United States on reviving the 2015 Iran nuclear deal," the statement stressed.

Iran is said to be non-compliant with the limits set for uranium stockpile in July 2019. This occurred after the deal with the United States in 2018 through former President Donald Trump for the monitoring of its nuclear program that led to UN sanctions against them being lifted. But in February, Iran ceased the "voluntary transparency measures" indicated in the said deal and cut IAEA's monitoring on them.

In the analysis released on Monday by the Institute For Science and International Security on the IAEA's "Verification and Monitoring Report," Iran was found to be "rapidly advancing nuclear activities and steps to limit IAEA monitoring, while inspectors have a diminishing ability to detect Iranian diversion of assets to undeclared facilities."

"The IAEA is sounding an alarm to the international community accordingly," the Institute For Science And International Security said, echoing Bennett's warning.

Bennett, who ended the 12-year rule of Benjamin Netanyahu in June, met with President Joe Biden in late August to "strengthen the U.S.-Israeli strategic alliance" in the face of controversies on America's loyalty to its allies following its pullout of forces from Afghanistan and considering the past administration's relationship with the U.S. has become "rocky."

Bennett has openly opposed that the U.S. would restore its deal with Iran on its nuclear program but stressed that he seeks to come with a "common ground" with Biden. Bennett cited the IAEA report and reiterated his call against Iran in a statement.

"Israel views with utmost gravity the picture of the situation reflected in the (International Atomic Energy Agency) report, which proves that Iran is continuing to lie to the world and advance a program to develop nuclear weapons while denying its international commitments. I call for an appropriate and rapid international reaction to the severe actions of Iran. The IAEA report warns that the time to act is now," Bennett stressed.