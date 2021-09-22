Antonio Sabato Jr., one of the actors of the fourth edition of the famous series, "God's Not Dead," believes Christians must depend on Jesus Christ whenever their rights are challenged.

"Our freedom is being attacked at the moment, in different ways. So, we have to stand up," Sabato said in a video interview with The Christian Post (CP). "I believe that God is putting a test on us. We have to keep fighting, and we have to keep in faith and know that God will succeed no matter what. But we, as people, have to really come out of our shells and really devote ourselves to the Lord."

The "God's Not Dead: We the People" actor, who is now also a film producer, said that Christians have always been faced with tough situations.

"We've always confronted the evil, we've always confronted things that were in the dark side and at the end of the day, we always succeed it." he told CP. "I'm not worried; I'm just more aware of the situation."

Sabato emphasized the importance of being conscious and dedicated, since in difficult circumstances, it all "comes down to faith, and faith is really the bottom line." Additionally, he warned against depending on news sources.

"We can't rely on the news; we can rely on people, we can't rely on humans, we have to rely on our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, for everything!" he said.

Christians, he said, must fight their own battles with the assurance that Jesus is beside them.

"The core of a Christian is really to follow the guidance of faith. Then we really don't have an issue there, we just have obstacles," he explained.

Continuing, he said that given the current state of affairs in America, they are likely to be confronted with some of the most difficult challenges they have ever faced. Nonetheless, he is confident that they will prevail at the end

"No matter what, even if things go bad down here, we're going to Heaven up there. So, it goes back to the faith and the Word, and knowing exactly why you're doing it for," he said.

On his turning to Christ and how it impacted his career

In a previous interview with CP, Sabato said that when he repented and surrendered his life to God, he was "blacklisted" by the entertainment industry. Sabato also campaigned for Congress in 2018 but was unsuccessful, although he claims it hasn't deterred him from continuing his work.

"God is good," he proclaimed, noting how God has provided him with a wonderful life partner, wonderful children, a production business, a studio, and now a career in filmmaking.

As for running for Congress, he said that he did so to stay informed about what is going on in the government, citing his personal observations about how they have removed or are attempting to remove God from everything, including "schools, families, and family values."

"We as Christians have to stand strong right now, rely on our faith and rely on being passionate about God and taking Jesus with us no matter what," he said at the time.