A former Chinese Communist Party leader has stepped forward to accuse China of deliberately spreading COVID at a military tournament back in October 2019, two months before the World Health Organization (WHO) alerted the global community about the disease.

Chinese defector Wei Jingsheng claims that the World Military Games that took place in October 2019 in Wuhan may have been the coronavirus' first superspreader event.

Disclose.tv took to Twitter to announce the Chinese' defector's claims about China's intentional release of the coronavirus during the Military World Games.

It also linked to a Daily Mail report, which said that the international tournament for military athletes was coincidentally held in Wuhan, ground zero for the global COVID outbreak. Jingsheng alleged that it was no coincidence that more than 9,000 international athletes who were present at the event mysteriously fell ill.

"I thought the Chinese government would take this opportunity to spread the virus during the Military Games, as many foreigners would show up there," Jingsheng told Sky News in its new documentary titled "What Really Happened in Wuhan." Jingsheng escaped the communist regime years prior but said he heard from current Communist Party insiders that the CCP was carrying out an "unusual exercise" during the military games.

"[I knew] of the possibility of the Chinese government using some strange weapons, including biological weapons, because I knew they were doing experiments of that sort," Jingsheng said, as per Rebel News. He added that French, German and American athletes all fell ill during the tournament, exhibiting COVID-like symptoms but never tested for the coronavirus.

Jingsheng was backed by the former Principal China Adviser to the U.S. State Department Miles Yu.

Former U.S. State Department COVID investigator under the Trump administration, David Asher, said that there were "some indications in our own data" that COVID was already "circulating in the United States as early as early December, possibly earlier than that." Jingsheng said he alerted the Trump administration about China's deliberate spread of COVID during the military games, but said he was ignored.

A long-time democracy campaigner who served time in prison for "counter-revolutionary activities," Jingsheng said he reported to the Trump administration once he caught wind of discussions on a "new SARS virus" circulating on WeChat and other Chinese social media platforms. He lamented that the U.S. government was "not as concerned" as he was because they "may not believe that a government of a country would do something like that (cover up a virus)," so he provided as much information as he could and kept "repeating" himself "to persuade them."

Ever since the COVID outbreak in China, the communist state desperately cracked down on anyone who had information about the early days that would set the stage for a global pandemic. Discussions on the topic were heavily censored on social media and those who defied the Chinese regime would be apprehended and forced to sign a false confession admitting to spreading false rumors.