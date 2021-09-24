The United States government under President Joe Biden's Administration is said to be running out of money and is allegedly facing a shutdown come October 1.

CBN News reported that Congress is rushing to avoid the country from experiencing financial storms involving a government shutdown next month and raising the debt ceiling through bi-partisan effort.

Allegedly, the United States would be unable to pay its debts unless the borrowing limit is raised--a challenge the Democratic Party is faced with since Republicans have expressed previously that they won't support the move. The Democrats then have introduced a bill on raising the debt ceiling this week and are aiming to get the Republican Party to support it.

The debt ceiling needs to be raised by Congress so that the U.S. government will have the cash to pay its bills, otherwise it will cause an economic catastrophe as warned by experts.

"Democrats must convince 10 Republican senators to vote in favor of the bill that funds the government through December but Republicans have made it clear they won't support it with the current provision to raise the debt ceiling included," CBN News highlighted in its report.

"Republicans claim the Democrats reckless spending is to blame for the debt-ceiling crisis so they should vote to raise it on their own," the media outlet added.

Republicans are not supporting the debt ceiling raise since they have previously warned the Democrats on the excessive government spending and budgeting but were ignored by latter. Florida Representative Matt Gaetz called Biden's COVID-19 Relief Bill worth $1.9 trillion in early March a "Trojan Horse" that pushes the country into socialism borne from the massive inflation that will result from the government's excessive spending.

In June, Hollywood legend and conservative columnist Chuck Norris pointed out that Biden would be crippling the United State's economy and expose it to grave national security concerns through the increasing national debt.

Norris said the heightened national debt, which will also endanger the future of American families, is mostly funded by "private investors in foreign lands" that include China. He called Biden's "world-record-breaking $6 trillion dollar budget" a push for America's dependence in China.

Now that predictions are coming true, Democrats led by Majority Leader Chuck Schumer argued that the debts currently owed by the government were actually accrued during former President Donald Trump's administration. Schumer said during the press conference held on Wednesday that the Republicans are trying to escape responsibility for it.

"Republicans are trying a 'dine and dash' of historic proportions. This debt that we are asking to be spent is all Trump debt," Schumer remarked.

However, Florida Senator Rick Scott rebutted that the prior administration's debts have been covered by a prior debt ceiling suspension that expired last July 31.

"The suspension expired July 31, everything that was done last year, that was already taken care of in the debt ceiling suspension," Scott said.

"So this is what they're doing now," he added. "We have to make structural changes because this is going to catch up with us."

The Republicans remained firm that Democrats should provide the necessary solutions on their own beginning with voting among themselves to raise the debt ceiling. Republicans through Minority Leader Mitch McConnell warned Democrats not to "play" with the country's economy.

"My advice to the Democratic government, the president, the House and the Senate, don't play Russian roulette with our economy. Step up and raise the debt ceiling to cover all that you've been engaged in all year long," McConnell said.

The Democrats, in turn, responded through House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer that they will come out with a standalone bill to raise the debt ceiling by the end of the week to restore the funding.