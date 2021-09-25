A registered nurse employed by the Health and Human Services (HHS) at a hospital discloses that claims of undocumented adverse effects of COVID shots are true.

A federal government nurse testified in a video produced by Project Veritas, a non-profit media organization. The nurse is jeopardizing her career by informing the public about inadequate reporting of "side effects" that have occurred in their facilities.

The whistleblower, Jodi O'Malley, works for an Indian health care division that serves Native Americans.

She said that despite federal rules and administrators, tests on individuals who have been sick and those who have been vaccinated are not being conducted.

O'Malley queried several coworkers about the misconducts in the video clips she surreptitiously recorded.

One man who had his second dosage of vaccine on Tuesday became short of breath and developed complications that ultimately resulted in his death. It was determined that the vaccination caused his early death, however the person updating the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) will not note this.

O'Malley examined the patient's record and discovered that the 15-year-old had received the Pfizer vaccination in late July and was scheduled for a second dosage two to three weeks later.

According to one doctor in the clip, nobody does it since it takes half an hour to write one. Similarly, the government does not want to reveal that the vaccine is ineffective.

When asked why she chose to speak out, O'Malley sobbed as she described an event involving one of her coworkers who was forced into getting the shot.

"She didn't want to take it," she said of her colleague. "She didn't want to take it because of her religious beliefs, and she was coerced into taking it. It's like, nobody, nobody, should have to decide between their livelihood, being a part of the team in the hospital, or take the vaccine. Now we're just making people take it and then there's reactions to it. And then you have a medication that has been shown effective and surely has no adverse reactions for trying it."

In another clip, O'Malley revealed how doctors are scared to disobey their supervisors' orders not to prescribe infection-fighting prophylactic or risk losing their jobs.

"What is plaguing this country is the spirit of fear," she noted.

When asked whether she is frightened, O'Malley said that her work is devoted to helping others and that, although there is some residual anxiety, she puts her faith in God, not man.

"I have two older kids that are on their own, and I have a 12-year-old at home," she shared.

"What kind of person would I be if I knew all of this? This is evil at the highest level. You have the FDA; you have the CDC that are both supposed to be protecting us but they are under the government. Everything that we've done so far is unscientific," she added.

The Intercessors For America also noted that one of their team members is aware of two instances in which adverse events were not reported: one involving shingles soon after vaccination, and the other involving a six-week sickness, and two hospitalizations.