The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is supposed to be the United States' primary voice of scientific reason in the face of the global pandemic, but a recent revelation reveals that the data it presents to people, particularly when it comes to vaccine-related casualties, is at best questionable.

The CDC's constant changing of rules and guidelines surrounding COVID has made some weary and doubtful of its authority. This is also in part due to the fact that while the CDC meticulously tracks who has and has not received a COVID vaccine in the U.S., it has failed to shed light on those who suffered major side effects from the experimental vaccines or even passed away from it.

There has been a huge lack of push for investigation and study on those who have passed away after they received a COVID vaccine. But citizens can keep track through the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS), a database co-managed by the CDC and FDA.

The VAERS' role is to "[accept] and [analyze] reports of adverse events (possible side effects) after a person has received a vaccination." It is a "passive reporting system" that "relies on individuals to send in reports of their experiences to CDC and FDA."

Herein lies the problem: the VAERS database showed on Friday that there had been 11,140 reported deaths from the COVID vaccine in the United States alone, the Gateway Pundit reported. This figure shows a slight increase from the 9,125 reported deaths reported last week.

On Wednesday, the CDC updated its website to indicate that "in the United States from December 14, 2020, through July 19, 2021, ...VAERS received 6,207 reports of death (0.0018%) among people who received a COVID-19 vaccine."

On July 19, Monday, however, the very same website, showed that "VAERS received 12,313 reports of death (0.0036%) among people who received a COVID-19 vaccine." This is a staggering 6,000 post-vaccination deaths. This update can be seen at the Internet Archive.

The numbers were again changed later within the same day, with the number of deaths down to 6,079 again. It's worth noting that the dates were also changed to only cover post-vaccination deaths between Dec. 14, 2020 and July 13, 2021.

If the data that was changed is accurate, it could mean that 6,000 vaccinated people died between July 13 and 19, which is a period of but six days.

A video explaining the strange incident can be seen via Infowars. It can also be accessed here.

Infowars reported that a whistleblower recently filed a lawsuit saying that VAERS underreports vaccine-related deaths by a factor of at least five, which means that the real number of COVID vaccine deaths should be at about 45,000.

The question of vaccine safety and efficacy is important now more than ever with the back to school season in the horizon and with the FDA considering extending vaccine eligibility to children.

But the Wall Street Journal has some reservations about having kids vaccinated against COVID, claiming that government policies are impacting children based on one statistic: the number of children under 18 who have died with a COVID diagnosis code in their record. That statistic is 335. The report questioned why the CDC has failed to "[research] each death to find out whether COVID caused it or if it involved a pre-existing medical condition."

Instead, the CDC Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices went ahead in May to decide that the two doses of COVID vaccine "outweigh the risks for all kids 12 to 15."

Marty Makary wrote for the WSJ, "I've written hundreds of peer-reviewed medical studies, and I can think of no journal editor who would accept the claim that 335 deaths resulted from a virus without data to indicate if the virus was incidental or causal, and without an analysis of relevant risk factors such as obesity."