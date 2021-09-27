The House of Representatives approved the "most extreme" pro-abortion bill Women's Health Protection Act on Saturday - and the Biden Administration, through House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, defends their actions by saying God gives "us free will."

The Catholic News Agency reported that the House passed the Women's Health Protection Act, also known as H.R. 3755, in a 218-211 vote. The bill is said to be recognized as a "statutory right" of women to have an abortion.

Congressional Pro-Life Caucus Co-Chair and New Jersey Representative Chris Smith, on the other hand, stated that H.R. 3755 is the first of its kind that "legally enable the death" of the unborn.

"For the first time ever by congressional statute, this legislation would legally enable the death--the violent death--of unborn baby girls and boys by dismemberment, decapitation, forced expulsion from the womb, and deadly poisons, for any reason until birth," Smith pointed outed out.

"This bill will nullify every modest pro-life restriction ever enacted by the states," he stressed.

Meanwhile, the Eternal Word Television Network during press briefing on Friday, Pelosi reasoned that it is not her responsibility on whether other people would choose to have an abortion or not. In so far as she is concerned, she is a Catholic and she has made pro-life choices that is why she has five children.

"I'm Catholic. I come from a pro-life family," Pelosi began, "In my right to choose, I had 5 children in 6 years and 1 week."

"For us, it was a complete and total blessing, which we enjoy every day of our lives, but it is none of our business how other people choose the size and timing of their families," she pointed out.

Pelosi's remarks actually refer to the literature of the said bill that does give a person the right to "determine whether to continue or end a pregnancy" while giving protection to health care providers who provide abortion.

Pelosi also mentioned "disagreements" with her bishop, Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone, who in late July had already announced that, "No one can claim to be a devout Catholic and support abortion. Cordileone called on Pelosi's "hypocrisy" for pushing taxpayer funded abortions while claiming to be a "Devout Catholic."

The San Francisco Archbishop released two months earlier a pastoral letter declaring prominent Catholics such as Pelosi who support abortion "should not receive the Eucharist."

"The Archbishop of San Francisco and I have a disagreement on who should decide this. I believe that God has given us free will to honor our responsibilities," Pelosi remarked.

In addition, Pelosi tweeted on Saturday that she is "proud" for passing the bill that reaffirms the "truth" on women's rights.

"Proud to stand with @RepJudyChu & Members of the @ProChoiceCaucus before

@HouseDemocrats' passage of the Women's Health Protection Act. By passing this bill today, we reaffirmed this truth: every woman, everywhere, has the constitutional right to basic reproductive health care!" Pelosi declared.

Last week, Christianity Daily reported that Biden officially endorsed the Women's Health Protection Act that Congresswoman Judy Chud sponsored. The endorsement came through a statement released by The White House Office of Management and Budget that said "the Administration strongly supports House passage of H.R. 3755, the Women's Protection Act of 2021" out of allegedly safeguarding the "constitutional rights of women" to "health care access."

The said announcement of support comes "in the wake of Texas' unprecedented attack" allegedly on women's rights through its Senate Bill 8, more commonly known as the Texas Heartbeat Act.

The Heritage Foundation warned that The Women's Health Protection Act is a "far reaching proposal" that endangers not only the unborn and women but also the medical professionals and facilities in so far as their right to religious liberty is concerned. The bill is also expected to put taxpayers at risk for their funds would then be used for abortion whether they agree to it or not.