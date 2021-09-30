Pulse ministry's founder and evangelist, Nick Hall, reportedly saw 2,167 individuals embrace Christ while preaching the gospel on a tour with Christian musicians Chris Tomlin and Kari Jobe, as well as with Bethel Music.

According to CBN News, Hall took active part in the tour from Aug. 13 to 23, during which time he saw firsthand how God's compassion and mercy transforms people's lives.

This tour, he said, gave him the chance to share the gospel with an enormous number of people, which he described as "nothing short of miraculous."

In an Instagram post, he recounted meeting a young guy who was struggling with his faith after the loss of his grandmother.

"Today, I met Jesse backstage right after I got done preaching," Hall shared. "His grandma passed away recently and he shared that it felt he had lost his connection to God that she carried for the family. We discussed faith and he asked some great questions. When he told me he believed he had a 70% chance of going to heaven, I asked if he would like to know how to be 100%. He said yes, and tonight he gave his life to Jesus."

Hall then made the following pronouncement: "God answered my daily prayer by sending venue workers, Uber drivers and countless individuals into my path with whom I could pray and share the gospel. Real ministry isn't what happens on stage, but what happens off it. I believe that God is looking to activate all of us, everyday believers, to share the gospel now."

A big outreach effort dubbed "Together '22" is reportedly being planned while Hall is on tour with the musicians. The Cotton Bowl Stadium in Dallas, Texas, will host the event on the weekend of June 24-25, 2022.

"This tour energized me for the future," the evangelist said, "especially looking to our Together '22 event at the Cotton Bowl stadium in Dallas next year.

"We need Jesus," he added, and "we need each other," noting that Together '22 will be a powerful moment for repentance, prayer, and praise. Participating in the tour, he said, served as an excellent springboard for him, giving him a glimpse into what God is doing across the world.

Pulse 100

In 2006, Hall reportedly launched Pulse in his school campus. Many individuals have been touched by the Gospel since then, and he's witnessed countless more come to faith in Christ.

Members of Hall's team has also recently wrapped up their training program for evangelism called "Pulse 100," which aimed to locate 100 evangelists in need of a platform to share their faith with others.

As stated on their website, "Through Pulse 100, we are on a mission to identify, train, and equip 100 evangelists and preachers who are committed to serve the Church by sharing the Gospel and equipping the saints."

Hall had reportedly been mentored and discipled by Billy Graham, Luis Palau, Josh McDowell, along with their teams.

With Pulse, he hopes to see a new breed of preachers, evangelists, and social media influencers well equipped in proclaiming the Gospel.