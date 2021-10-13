Senators Kim Thatcher and Dennis Linthicum have gathered thousands of signatures to support their petition to launch a grand jury investigation into the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) methods of measuring COVID statistics.

The two Republican senators from Oregon submitted a petition addressed to Acting U.S. Attorney Scott E. Asphaug to demand an investigation, which was supported by 1,718 citizens of Oregon and 53,032 more Americans across the country.

According to The Epoch Times, the Republican senators in the letter expressed concerns on how the agencies measured and reported COVID vaccine adverse reactions, fatalities, and injuries. The lawmakers added that a whistleblower under sworn testimony revealed how the data reported in the CDC's Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System (VAERS) may have been underreported by a factor of up to five.

The Oregon senators argued that in diagnosing COVID using PCR tests, the CDC and the FDA's setting of the cycle threshold, which is a test parameter, generated "false positives resulting in inflated numbers of COVID cases, hospitalizations, and deaths." Back in August 2020, Harvard epidemiologist Dr. Michael Mina said that PCR tests with a higher threshold may detect not just live viruses but also its genetic fragments, which may cause a false positive. He suggested lowering the cycles to 30 or less.

Sen. Thatcher argued that the cycle threshold of 28 when testing vaccinated individuals is a low cut-off that would likely "eliminate false positive results and thereby reduce the number of vaccine 'breakthrough' cases." The Oregon senators said they consulted a number of doctors, epidemiologists, and virologists with regards to COVID statistical reporting.

"Additionally, we are profoundly concerned that the scientific literature continues to provide empirical evidence that safe and effective treatments and management strategies for COVID infections exist but are not being made available to Americans most in need," the letter from Sens. Thatcher and Linthicum read. The letter was also supported by Stand for Health Freedom (SHF), a non-profit organization that said the petition was submitted a month before public release to "protect those involved."

In September, David Sorenson and Dr. Vladimir Zelenko, a doctor from New York who pushed hydroxychloroquine as a COVID treatment released "The Vaccine Death Report," which claimed that "millions have died from COVID injections" around the world. The report also said that up to 500,000 people in the U.S. have suffered severe side effects after getting the COVID vaccine, including strokes, heart failure, brain disorders, convulsions and more.

"The data shows that we are currently witnessing the greatest organized mass murder in the history of our world," the doctors declared in the report. Statistics presented in the report were gathered from the VAERS.

The Epoch Times' Adrian Norman tweeted earlier this month that "CDC numbers reported that among children 5-17 who had COVID-19, there was 1 death per 174,803 cases. Pfizer & Moderna trials w/ children showed 1 death per 1,000 vaccinated." More follow up reports are needed to verify this claim.