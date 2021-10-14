Following allegations of statistical manipulation by officials at the Centers for Disease Control and the Food and Drugs Administration, lawmakers are now calling for an inquiry by a grand jury to uncover the truth about the agencies' wrongdoings with regards to the pandemic.

On the 16th of August, Oregon State Senators Kim Thatcher and Dennis Linthicum submitted a formal petition for a federal grand jury inquiry into the CDC and FDA in Medford, Oregon's Jackson County, the Stand for Health Freedom (SHF) reported.

A total of eight exhibits and twenty references to evidence documents were included in the official letter, demonstrating the obvious necessity for an official investigation into the agencies' intentional wrongdoing.

The publication cited a report from Science, Public Health Policy, and the Law which states that the CDC changed how death certificates were recorded for just one kind of death-COVID-19-in March 2020. A cascade of data deterioration and harmful public health practices resulted from this "hyperinflation of death certificate reporting." In doing so, the CDC then would have knowingly violated several federal laws.

John Solomon of Just the News just provided an update on the case.

Kim Thatcher and Dennis Linthicum, on the advice of "a large team of world-renowned doctors, epidemiologists, virologists, and attorneys," requested from US Attorney Scott Asphaug the approval of a grand jury inquiry into the ways in which the pandemic is assessed.

"Public health policy must be based upon accurate and independently verifiable data to optimize outcomes and strengthen the public's trust in the people leading them through this crisis," the Republican lawmakers wrote in a letter with several attached exhibits. Their state has enacted some of the strictest and longest COVID restrictions.

Despite the fact that their letter is dated August 16, Stand for Health Freedom (SHF), the holistic medicine and legal non-profit spearheading the petition campaign, said last month that the documents would not be published for another month to "protect those involved.

According to Asphaug's office, the petition was forwarded to the Justice Department's Office of Legislative Affairs on Thursday. The Oregon lawmakers have yet to hear back from the Justice Department on their request.

Before the initiative was made public, legislators spoke with SHF.

Despite the infection's high survival rate, Thatcher expressed concern that arbitrary limitations exacerbated child abuse, suicide, and psychological health.

Thatcher, who is famed in Oregon for her legislative efforts to recompense unjustly imprisoned individuals, said, "I began to really question whether the cure was worse than the disease."

After serving on the parliamentary health committee, Linthicum saw the "incessant case counts" for COVID and realized there was "confusion, or inaccuracies, or kind of manipulation" in the data on influenza-like diseases compared to COVID.

"It didn't take long to actually see that the data was being scrubbed or sculpted to fit a narrative," he added.

What's included in the letter

Contrary to a 2003 government guideline on documenting infectious illness as a "contributing factor to death," the CDC's National Vital Statistics System instructed mortality data processors to highlight COVID-19 as the "cause" of death in a warning issued in March 2020.

The CDC and FDA then suggested a high cycle threshold (40) for COVID diagnosis using RT-PCR testing since it has been shown to generate false positive results by detecting small virus loads.

When it comes to vaccinated individuals, however, a cycle threshold of 28 is used, eliminating false positives and rendering nearly difficult for the public to "trust the data they are being presented and the public health policies based upon this data."

The FDA is also accused of concealing information in the legislators' petition "safe and effective evidence-based treatments."

They cited Ivermectin and vitamin D, which are two examples of drugs with a long history of safety after being administered in large quantities. Doctors who prescribe these drugs for COVID reportedly run the risk of losing their license, being fined, or even going to jail.

Similarly, Stand for Health Freedom provided a variety of supporting documents, as well as a petition for signatures, to substantiate their assertions.