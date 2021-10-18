U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Stuart Scheller was served a sentence on Friday after his social media videos in which he discussed his disapproval over the botched Afghanistan withdrawal drew attention. The judge, Col. Glen Hines sentenced the Marine to a reprimand and to pay a fine of $30,000 after he accepted the soldier's guilty plea on Thursday and heard evidence as to how Scheller should be penalized.

According to USA Today, the Marine Corps prosecutors suggested the reprimand and a forfeiture of $5,000 of pay per month for six months. The maximum punishment the former battalion commander and 17-year Marine would receive was the reprimand and the forfeiture of two-thirds of his monthly salary for up to 12 months.

Following the sentencing, Scheller's attorney Tim Parlatore said that the Marine would decline to comment until after he leaves the Marine Corps. Scheller then tendered his resignation voluntarily.

Parlatore remarked that Col. Hines "considered all the facts" and handed down a decision that was "very fair," which he said they were "very pleased" about.

The Military Times reported that Scheller's guilty plea on Thursday was in relation to violating the Uniform Code of Military Justice nine times, including contempt toward officials, disrespect toward superior commissioned officers, willfully disobeying a superior commissioned officer, dereliction in the performance of duties, failure to obey order or regulation and conduct unbecoming an officer and a gentleman.

In a LinkedIn post, Scheller claimed that "the current military-industrial machine is broken," CBN News reported. The Marine also posed the question, "Does the current government still serve the interests of the people?"

Scheller also argued in another post that there was clearly a lack of accountability from political leaders during the failed Afghanistan withdrawal, which caused him to speak out. He argued that he was seeking accountability from political leaders, for them to admit that "mistakes were made."

During the hearing, the 40 year old Scheller appeared in uniform and not only pleaded guilty, but admitted that his life was "spiraling" as he continued to express his frustrations over the botched Afghanistan withdrawal through his online posts, the Daily Mail reported. The Marine added that the frustrations came at a time when his wife had left him and his small business had failed. But he denied that his actions were caused by a severe mental state.

Scheller stated, "My calls for revolution were always about changing the system...that...fails to hold senior leaders accountable. A system that will immediately turn on you if you speak out." The Marine concluded, "This is not the America I know. This is not the America that I have fought so hard to defend the last 17 years."

The Pipe Hitter Foundation, an organization run by former Navy SEAL Eddie Gallagher and his wife Andrea, closely followed Scheller's case and commented on Instagram when the sentence was served, writing that "The military judge wisely recognized that LtCol Scheller issued a sincere call for accountability. He also recognized that Scheller held himself accountable. He recognized that caring for lost Marines isn't criminal. It's expected."