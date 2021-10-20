Pope Francis, known for his "zealous" support of globalism and his push for a "new world order," is reported to have praised far-left racial extremists in his most recent video message.

According to the National File and the NOQ Report, Pope Francis' latest video message advocates for stronger left-wing politics which bolsters the Vatican's ongoing effort to persuade the people that Catholicism is socially just.

The Pope, as per The Catholic World Report, spoke at the fourth World Meeting of Popular Movements, which was held online on October 16.

He addressed members of social movements in a video call on Saturday that Catholic social teaching contains helpful ideas that may assist people of any religion transform the world.

Those ideas, he continued, which are collected in the Compendium of the Social Doctrine of the Church, a handbook of the Catholic Church's social doctrine, are "tested, human, Christian."

"I recommend that you read it, you and all social, trade union, religious, political and business leaders," he said.

Pope Francis likened popular movements to Samaritans and stated these two elements reminded him of the demonstrations that followed of George Floyd, a 46-year-old African American slain by police officer Derek Chauvin on May 25, 2020, in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

In the aftermath of Floyd's wrongful death, protests against police violence erupted throughout the country and across the globe.

"It is clear that this type of reaction against social, racial or macho injustice can be manipulated or exploited by political machinations or whatever, but the main thing is that, in that protest against this death, there was the Collective Samaritan who is no fool!" he said.

Speaking of the Black Lives Matter movement, the Catholic leader said that when it observed the harm done to human dignity as a result of abuse of power, the movement did not ignore it. Thus, he proclaimed, "The popular movements are not only social poets but also collective Samaritans."

Later, Pope Francis urged the groups to pass on "the same thing that inflames your hearts."

He also highlighted several of the Compendium of the Social Doctrine of the Church including "the preferential option for the poor, the universal destination of goods, solidarity, subsidiarity, participation, and the common good."

According to him, people must use the concepts of "solidarity and subsidiarity" to help carry out the Gospel's mission.

Declaring himself as not having all the answers, he nevertheless suggested a universal basic income and shorter workdays two potential remedies for the unequal allocation of "resources and labor in modern society."

He went on to use the term "social justice" numerous times, proclaiming, in his words, that "in my experience, when people, men and women, have suffered injustice, inequality, abuse of power, deprivations, and xenophobia in their own flesh - in my experience, I can see that they understand much better what others are experiencing and are able to help them realistically to open up paths of hope. How important it is that your voice be heard, represented in all the places where decisions are made. Offer your voice in a collaborative spirit; speak with moral certainty of what must be done."