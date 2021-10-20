Chicago police officers and staff who are in danger of losing their jobs over Illinois' COVID vaccine mandate are welcome to work in neighboring Indiana, Senator Mike Braun said. The Republican senator from Indiana called out to Illinois police officers who refuse to comply with the state's COVID vaccine mandate and face suspension, saying that the officers "deserve respect."

"Our police do the hardest job in the world, and they deserve respect - not losing their pay or being fired for refusing to comply with a ridiculous vaccine mandate," the 67 year old Republican senator told Fox News. He added that any police officer who is willing to relocate to Indiana for a job opportunity are welcome to do so, especially the "3,000 Chicago cops defying this government overreach."

"Indiana's police departments are hiring now and will welcome you with the respect you deserve," Sen. Braun said.

"My office stands ready to help connect Chicago police officers to an Indiana police department that is hiring now and doesn't have a vaccine mandate. Welcome to Indiana!"

Moreover, Munster, Indiana chief of police Steve Scheckel is also on board with hiring Chicago police in danger of losing jobs over the COVID vaccine mandate. He admitted to witnessing more police officers from Chicago transfer to Indiana every time the state conducts an emergency hire, or in Scheckel's own words, "a lateral transfer."

He added that he is "absolutely" open to the idea of working with police officers who are "looking for a better quality of life for their family" who may have been let go from the force over the COVID vaccine mandate.

Scheckel even highlighted the perks of living and working in neighboring Indiana, saying that speaking about the benefits of the state's "top rated school systems," education, cost of living, tax rates, and low crime rates. He remarked, "Even though we're 30 minutes from Chicago, we're rated one of the 10 safest cities in the state of Indiana. So, it's really just a step across the state line to a better life for the officer."

Scheckel, who worked in the Indiana police department for over 30 years and has been police chief for the last 13, underscored how the Indiana police department "[supports] out law enforcement," showing a 'clear contrast" between the events of Illinois versus the situation in Indiana. Currently, the Schererville Police Department, Merrillville Police Department, and Lake County Sheriff's Office in Indiana do not have any COVID vaccine mandates in effect.

This is a stark contrast to Chicago, where police officials reiterated last week that officers and employees who refused to comply with the COVID vaccine mandate will be disciplined or fired, Yahoo! News reported. As of Monday, only about 65% of police officers and personnel have reported their vaccination status to the city.

NBC Chicago reported that about 50 police officers have already been placed on unpaid status over Illinois' COVID vaccine mandate, which requires city employees to make known their vaccination status to the state. Those who failed to do so are subjected to twice-a-week COVID testing throughout the end of the year.