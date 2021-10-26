Families of the 17 American Christian missionaries who were abducted in Haiti by a local gang are reportedly extending forgiveness to them following the example of Jesus Christ on the Cross of "not holding anything against them."

Faithwire reported that in the face of uncertainties on the fate of the 17 American missionaries held captive in Haiti, their families offer "forgiveness" to the abductors ten days after their abduction.

As reported previously, 17 Americans from Christian Aid Ministries Ministries were kidnapped by a Haitian gang on October 16. A voice message from one of those close to the captives sent out a prayer request for them, revealing the kidnapping that took place in Haiti.

The 17 Americans are composed of five children, seven women, and five men. Local police believe that the 400 Mawozo gang were the perpetrators of the kidnapping, where a ransom of $1 million is asked for each of the missionaries.

Christian Aid Ministries Ministries revealed in a statement dated October 25 that the last seven days since the missionaries were abducted were filled with tears and prayer requests. They reiterated the call of the families of the missionaries for prayers.

"Today marks one week since our workers and loved ones were kidnapped in Haiti. This group is still being held hostage. It has been a week of many tears and thousands-if not millions-of prayers. As the families of the hostages stated earlier this week, 'God invites us to call upon His name in the day of trouble...We thank Him that He is God, and ask Him to hear our prayers and bring our families home'," Christian Aid Ministries said.

The ministry also revealed that the families offer forgiveness for the kidnapped missionaries, despite reports saying that abductors threaten they would be killed if the ransom would not be given. One of the said family members is the father of one of the children who disclosed that the "salvation" of the abductors is important to them. While another father said their family do not hold a grudge against the captors.

"We are interested in the salvation of these men and we love them." one father said.

"As a family we are giving forgiveness to these men. We are not holding anything against them," the other father revealed in behalf of their family.

The families of the 17 missionaries are said to be united in offering the captors forgiveness out of following the teaching of Jesus. One of the family members actually raised this matter and expressed hopes that the captors would repent.

"As a group of Christians, our King (Jesus) said that He is not willing that any should perish but that all should come to repentance. That is our desire for the men who are part of the gang," the unnamed family member shared.

The families of the missionaries have received an "outpouring of love" from all over the world as various people share encouragement to them and prayers, as well as, assurances of "God's faithfulness."

People from Australia, Brazil, Canada, Hong Kong, Ireland, Mexico, Nigeria, Philippines, Swaziland, Switzerland, and the United States were among those who offered support and love to the families.