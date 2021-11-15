The Ethics & Religious Liberty Commission of the Southern Baptist Convention reportedly wrote to President Joe Biden last Tuesday, Nov. 9, to let faith leaders contribute to the development of Artificial Intelligence.

The Christian Headlines said the Ethics & Religious Liberty Commission Acting President Brent Leatherwood urged Biden to provide faith leaders a say in the ongoing development of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in line with the National AI Initiative Act of 2020 that was launched in Jan. 1, 2021.

The said National Artificial Intelligence Act was enacted to ensure a "coordinated program across the entire Federal government" in line with AI research and its application that will used for the nation's security and economic growth.

According to the NAI Act website, the law aims to "to ensure continued U.S. leadership in AI research and development, lead the world in the development and use of trustworthy AI in the public and private sectors, and prepare the present and future U.S. workforce for the integration of AI systems across all sectors of the economy and society."

Leatherwood, a former Republican Executive Director for the state of Tennessee who joined ELRC in 2017, pointed out to Biden that having faith leaders in the government's advisory bodies is a way to guarantee that issues such as artificial intelligence prioritize freedom of expression and religious liberty.

"(W)e urge you to include and consult with faith leaders, including an evangelical representative, on the various committees and boards formed as part of this crucial work. This would ensure that an important perspective is accounted for and represented in these monumental decisions before us as a nation and society." Leatherwood said.

Baptist Press said Leatherwood identified in his letter the National AI Initiative Office, the National AI Advisory Committee, the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy, the Department of Defense, and the Department of State as federal bodies were religious participation is most important.

On the other hand, Leatherwood also encouraged the faith community to participate in federal bodies such as the Digital Bill of Rights of the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy. The White House announced in a statement last Wednesday, November 10, for the public to join in the creation of a "Bill of Rights for an Automated Society."

In the statement, the White House highlighted that it will conduct a series of "listening sessions" and events with the public to develop the said Bill of Rights. This sessions will involve a variety of "stakeholders" that include "industry, academia, government, civil society, and the general public" to ensure that new and upcoming "data-driven technologies abide by the enduring values of American democracy."

The White House provided directions on how to join the said sessions, which require pre-registration, and detailed the areas subject to discussion such as "Uses of AI-'Enabled Biometrics" besides the Bill of Rights that will affect "Consumer Rights and Protections", the "Criminal Justice System", employment, social welfare and development, and healthcare.

The ELRC is said to be the leading religious body in addressing ethical issues on AI and other technology. The commission issued in April 2019 "the first-ever, faith-based ethical statement" entitled, ""Artificial Intelligence: An Evangelical Statement of Principles."

The statement, endorsed by more than 80 evangelical leaders and pastors, highlighted the church's "unique role in proclaiming human dignity for all and calling for the humane use of AI in all aspects of society."