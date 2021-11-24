The U.S. Food and Drug Administration first authorized the emergency use of Pfizer's COVID vaccine on Dec. 11, 2020. Now, almost a year later, files from the FDA that were released following a Freedom of Information lawsuit revealed that in just 10 weeks, the agency recorded 158,893 adverse events from the Pfizer jab, including 25,957 incidents of "nervous system disorders," all of these occurring between the time the EUA was given until Feb. 28 this year.

The lawsuit was filed by the coalition Public Health and Medical Professionals for Transparency (PHMPT), which is made up of over 30 professors and scientists from Yale, Harvard, UCLA, and Brown Universities.

According to WND, the court papers were filed last week, during which the FDA proposed that it should be given up to 55 years to release all 329,000 pages of documents concerning its studies on the Pfizer COVID vaccine that was requested by the coalition. PHMPT requested for the documents to ensure, amid public skepticism over COVID vaccines, that the Pfizer shot is indeed "safe and effective."

In court papers filed last week, PHMPT's attorney Aaron Siri argued that it is "difficult to imagine a greater need for transparency than immediate disclosure of the documents relied upon by the FDA to license a product that is now being mandated to over 100 million Americans under penalty of losing their careers, their income, their military service status, and far worse."

Siri established a deadline of March 3, 2022 for the FDA to release all materials. He also wrote in a Substack post that the adverse effects of the Pfizer COVID vaccine were reported in a document called "Cumulative Analysis of Post-Authorization Adverse Event Reports of [the Vaccine] Received Through 28-Feb-2021." On page six of the 91-page document, Pfizer explained that "Due to the large numbers of spontaneous adverse event reports received for the product, [Pfizer] has prioritised the processing of serious cases."

Moreover, the document said that Pfizer has taken "multiple actions to help alleviate the large increase of adverse event reports," including "increasing the number of data entry and case processing colleagues" and "has onboarded approximately [REDACTED] additional full time employees (FTEs)."

The documents can be downloaded here.

Siri demanded to know why Pfizer or the U.S. Justice Department redacted the number of people the pharmaceutical company hired "to track all of the adverse events being reported shortly after launching its product." Furthermore, he argued that most of the reports of adverse events were from the U.S. and involved more women (up to 29,914) than men (only 9,182).

Documents showed that most patients with adverse effects were around the ages of 31 to 50, with up to 13,886, while there were 21,325 who represented all other age groups. The ages of 6,876 patients were unknown. Siri noted that up to 25,957 adverse events were classified as "nervous system disorders," most of which affected women aged 30 to 51.

Siri argued that the descriptions of the adverse effects are similar to those experienced by Brianne Dressen, Kellai Rodriguez and Suzanna Newell, patients who testified to Republican Sen. Ron Johnson's panel in Washington, D.C. Pfizer, however, claimed that this should not cause alarm amongst Americans. They remarked, "The findings of these signal detection analyses are consistent with the known safety profile of the vaccine."