A new book by former president and lifelong entrepreneur Donald Trump, "Our Journey Together," has sold over $1 million in its first 24 hours, according to the Winning Team Publishing, which made the announcement on Sunday.

Axios reports that Trump's first post-presidency book, "Our Journey Together," included more than 300 official White House images. Charisma News also noted that the Winning Team Publishing was run by Donald Trump Jr. and Sergio Gor, a former Trump campaign adviser.

For this book, Trump Jr. said, his father "picked every single photo" and "wrote all the captions," some of which were written by hand.

Gor, on the other hand, told The Washington Examiner that Trump's latest book has had a "incredible response."

"A 24-hour sale of a million dollars' worth of books "is just extraordinary," he added.

Gor noted that the sales happened as a result of Trump's narrative and promotion, and not through advertising or promotional activity. There have also been pre-orders for over 9,000 hardcovers.

"These sales all occurred before we started promoting the work on radio or television," Gor said.

On Fox's Life, Liberty, and Levin, Trump says he wrote the book to commemorate his "amazing four years" in the government and to critique Biden's "embarrassing and humiliating" start as president.

The former president was reportedly critical of Biden's handling of issues such as the bungled Afghan exit, southern border policy, and price inflation.

"Our Journey Together features unforgettable moments from our time in Washington: building the southern border wall; cutting America's taxes; confirming almost 300 federal judges and three Supreme Court justices; rebuilding our military; creating Space Force; dealing with Kim Jong-Un, President Xi, President Putin, and many other world leaders; and battling liberals on two impeachment witch hunts, just to name a few," Trump was quoted as saying in The Washington Examiner.

"These proud accomplishments stand in stark contrast to the destruction of our country taking place right now."

Pre-orders for the book are available via 45books.com, which will be officially launched on Dec. 7.

Despite the efforts of the publishing industry and social media cancel culture to "cancel" the Trump administration, or at least prevent it from sharing its narrative, the book has been a success for the Trump administration. Even more impressive is the fact that Winning Team Publishing was founded and that the book was published in less than one year after the Trumps left the White House.

"No one worked harder and delivered more in our lifetime for the American people than President Donald Trump. In the last year we have seen what the wrong person in the White House can do. This book captures every moment from President Trump's historic journey, America's journey, a journey which is far from over," stated Gor, president of Winning Team Publishing.

President Trump's children, Donald Jr. and Ivanka, spoke of the book, highlighting that it will give readers an in-depth look at the beloved Republican leader's administration.

"Every day for four years I worked alongside my father as he fought for hardworking American families as the people's President," Ivanka said. "These photos provide an intimate glimpse of some of the most pivotal moments of his historic presidency."

"No one accomplished as much for America as my father did in his four years in the White House," Donald Jr. said. "This incredible photo book documents every step of the way."

"Truly, one of a kind!"