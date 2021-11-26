A Christian apologist argues that Texas Lieutenant Governor aspirant Matthew Dowd's assumption that Jesus would support LGBTQ "rights" and other liberal issues is "a far cry" from the Jesus of the Bible.

Ken Ham, the founder of Answers in Genesis, the Ark Encounter, and a longtime Christian apologist and creationist, reacted to a tweet from the Democratic candidate for Texas lieutenant governor.

"As I sat in church today I was thinking that if Jesus were here today he would be accused of being woke," reads his tweet. "How about we just say it is human decency to treat all with respect and dignity and that it is constitutional to say all men and women are equal."

According to Fox News, Dowd's tweet comes at the heels of James Carville's "stupid wokeness" and "progressive agenda" criticism of Terry McAuliffe's defeat in Virginia which enraged many progressives.

According to Ham, who was responding to the commotion, the term "woke" may imply many different things these days, and that Dowd seems to define it as follows in his tweet, which states:

"How about we just say it is human decency to treat all with respect and dignity and that it is constitutional to say all men and women are equal."

Ham said that Dowd was practically justifying wokeness by equating it with thinking like Jesus and treating everyone with "respect and dignity." Ham then noted that the majority of people nowadays have a very different definition of the word "woke."

"Generally, it refers to being 'awakened' to the so-called 'issues of our day,' such as presumed LGBTQ rights, abortion, CRT, and so on," the apologist explained. "Dowd's tweet is an example of the common practice of those who don't really know or believe Christ and the Bible, using the Bible or Christ to affirm whatever they want!"

Ham said that if one examines the Bible, one would realize that Jesus opposed many of the beliefs of society during His earthly ministry, notably those of the religious elites. The most common way He accomplished this was by teaching them from the Bible and pointing out their errors and sins.

"And he would do the same today-indeed he is doing so each and every day through his eternal, unchanging Word!" he proclaimed.

Ham argues that there is sufficient evidence from the Bible for Christians not to worry whether Jesus is "woke" as Dowd claims. He also gave some Biblical examples of Jesus' teachings that are antithetical to what man's depraved heart could possibly hope or seek.

"So, no, Jesus wasn't "woke" by any definition of the term," he said. "And, frankly, it's irrelevant today-Jesus was accused of being demon-possessed (Mark 3:22) and more on earth because people didn't want to believe he is who he said he was: God the I AM, the Creator, the Judge, and the Savior."

Dowd and the "woke" movement, Ham added, need to test themselves against the total authority of the Word of God.

"That's the only way we can know the Truth that sets us free," he said.