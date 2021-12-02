Daystar Television Network President and Founder Marcus Lamb reportedly passed away on Tuesday morning, November 30.

News on the death of Lamb was made by Daystar Television Network via their Facebook page while asking for prayers for his bereaved family. Reports afterwards revealed that the 64-year-old Lamb was infected by COVID-19 and died of complications from it.

"It's with a heavy heart we announce that Marcus Lamb, president and founder of Daystar Television Network, went home to be with the Lord this morning. The family asks that their privacy be respected as they grieve this difficult loss. Please continue to lift them up in prayer," Daystar said.

The post was shared 10,000 times and received a similar number of comments on top of 27,000 reactions from the network's subscribers and from Lamb's supporters, family, and friends who expressed condolences and prayers for Lamb and his family.

Among those who first reacted to the news of Lamb's demise is Samaritan Purse's Franklin Graham who took to Facebook and expressed his shock upon receiving the news about it. Graham conveyed his condolences to Lamb's family and assured them of his peaceful repose.

"I was shocked to learn today that Marcus Lamb passed away early this morning from complications due to COVID-19. Marcus was the founder of Daystar Television Network, located outside of Dallas. He will be greatly missed. My prayers are with his wife Joni and their children," Graham said on Tuesday.

"For all those who put their faith and trust in the Lord Jesus Christ, we have that assurance of being with God for eternity in heaven. Marcus is now in the presence of His Lord and Savior. He had preached about heaven, taught about heaven, and now he is experiencing heaven," he added.

Graham, in line with Lamb's death, also urged the public through his post to take some time to reflect on their lives and see their need to return to God, stressing the uncertainty of life.

"I know that Marcus would want each and every one of you to examine your own lives, and if there is sin in your life that is holding you back, confess it to God and ask His forgiveness. Put your faith and trust in Jesus Christ today. None of us know when we will step into eternity," Graham stressed.

Lamb launched Daystar Television Network in Dec. 31, 1997 based on the Bible's 2 Peter 1:19 with the goal "to reach souls" through "the good news of Jesus Christ." The inspiration to build a television station came just a few months after he got married to Joni Trammel who was from South Carolina.

The network came as an offshoot of previous television networks he established that trace back to 1984 at an early age of 27, which made him the youngest to have accomplished such a feat in the United States. Daystar Television Network is now regarded as one of the fastest growing Christian television networks encompassing a global market.

Prior to his broadcasting undertakings, Lamb was already a renowned speaker and evangelist in the country. CBN News said Lamb started preaching at an early age of 15. Years later, he founded in December 1981 at Macon, Georgia the Word of God Fellowship before he got married. He then traveled with Joni on evangelistic trips to more than 20 states in the country. Lamb was eventually ordained as a bishop by the Church of God.